Brookshire celebrates Cinco de Mayo

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Cinco de Mayo, the holiday commemorating Mexico's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, fell on Tuesday this year — but Brookshire celebrated with a parade, soccer tournament, and festival on Sunday.

Observed as a day of Mexican cultural pride both in Mexico and the United States, Cinco de Mayo is sometimes mistaken for Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16.

The parade began at the Brookshire Police Department headquarters, 5100 U.S. 90 E, and ran east until Fifth Street, where it turned south and passed by the Amphitheatre, 4022 5th St. Frank Cobio, who has served for over 20 years on the Brookshire Cinco de Mayo Committee, served as grand marshal.