Brookshire celebrates Christmas season with parade, toy drive

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Brookshire celebrated the start of the Christmas season by hosting its annual Christmas parade and festival Saturday. Meanwhile, the Brookshire Police Department held a drive-through toy drive to collect and distribute toys for local children. The police partnered with A.R.T. Studio Body Art and Gallery, Distinguished Body Shop, Waller County Sheriff's Department, Brookshire Memorial Oaks Cemetery, the Vargas Agency and volunteers to make sure each child received a gift.

Good weather made the events even more enjoyable for those who attended.