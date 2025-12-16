Brookshire Christmas 11.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Brookshire Police Department sponsored the toy drive.

Brookshire celebrates Christmas season with parade, toy drive

City hosts Christmas Parade as Police Department holds toy drive

by

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Brookshire celebrated the start of the Christmas season by hosting its annual Christmas parade and festival Saturday. Meanwhile, the Brookshire Police Department held a drive-through toy drive to collect and distribute toys for local children. The police partnered with A.R.T. Studio Body Art and Gallery, Distinguished Body Shop, Waller County Sheriff's Department, Brookshire Memorial Oaks Cemetery, the Vargas Agency and volunteers to make sure each child received a gift.

Good weather made the events even more enjoyable for those who attended.

×

1 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 1.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Royal High School Fusion and Royal Marching Sound Machine performs at the festival.

×

2 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 2.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Brookwood Community had tables at the festival.

×

3 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 3.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Alex Rois Tattoo Art Studio was among those with a booth at the festival.

×

4 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 4.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

These youngsters enjoyed their moment in the spotlight.

×

5 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 6.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Santa Claus visits with a youngster.

×

6 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 5.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

From left, Assistant Police Chief Pete Luna, Alderwoman Eileen McDade, Police Chief Holly Green, Mayor Robert Richards and Mayor Pro Tem Eric Green. Chief Green received an award for being named the parade's grand marshal.

×

7 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 7.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Arial Connor sings Santa Tell Me and Silent Night at the festival.

×

8 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 9.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Grinch and Santa Claus pose with a future police officer.

×

9 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 10.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the Grinch at the Brookshire Police Department Christmas Toy Drive.

×

10 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 8.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Waving to the crowd at the parade.

×

11 of 11

Brookshire Christmas 11.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Brookshire Police Department sponsored the toy drive.