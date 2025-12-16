Brookshire celebrates Christmas season with parade, toy drive

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Brookshire celebrated the start of the Christmas season by hosting its annual Christmas parade and festival Saturday. Meanwhile, the Brookshire Police Department held a drive-through toy drive to collect and distribute toys for local children. The police partnered with A.R.T. Studio Body Art and Gallery, Distinguished Body Shop, Waller County Sheriff's Department, Brookshire Memorial Oaks Cemetery, the Vargas Agency and volunteers to make sure each child received a gift.
Good weather made the events even more enjoyable for those who attended.
1 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
The Royal High School Fusion and Royal Marching Sound Machine performs at the festival.
2 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
The Brookwood Community had tables at the festival.
3 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
Alex Rois Tattoo Art Studio was among those with a booth at the festival.
4 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
These youngsters enjoyed their moment in the spotlight.
5 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
Santa Claus visits with a youngster.
6 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
From left, Assistant Police Chief Pete Luna, Alderwoman Eileen McDade, Police Chief Holly Green, Mayor Robert Richards and Mayor Pro Tem Eric Green. Chief Green received an award for being named the parade's grand marshal.
7 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
Arial Connor sings Santa Tell Me and Silent Night at the festival.
8 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
The Grinch and Santa Claus pose with a future police officer.
9 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the Grinch at the Brookshire Police Department Christmas Toy Drive.
10 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
Waving to the crowd at the parade.
11 of 11
Sherrel Rogers
The Brookshire Police Department sponsored the toy drive.