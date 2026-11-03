Beckendorff elected Waller County judge; Republicans win both commissioner races

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Republican Justin Beckendorff was elected Waller County judge Tuesday without facing an opponent on the general election ballot, while Republicans won both contested county commissioner races, according to unofficial election results.

All 32 voting precincts had reported by 10:20 p.m., with 23,871 ballots counted. Voter turnout was 49.36% of the county's 48,358 registered voters.

Beckendorff, who previously served as Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner, received 16,163 votes in his unopposed bid for county judge. He was the only candidate listed on the ballot for the position.

County commissioner races

Republican Shannon Wooten Birkelbach defeated Democrat Marva L. Wills in the Precinct 2 commissioner race, receiving 3,928 votes to Wills' 1,365.

In Precinct 4, Republican Brian Cantrell of Katy defeated Democrat Ethel Wilmore with 3,745 votes to Wilmore's 2,674.

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Other county offices

Republicans Sean G. Whittmore (criminal district attorney), Bennett R. Dodson (county court-at-law judge), Liz Pirkle (district clerk), Debbie Hollan (county clerk) and Joan Beaty (county treasurer) ran unopposed, as did justices of the peace Candice Gresham Adams (Precinct 1), J.R. Woolley (Precinct 2), Marian Elaine Jackson (Precinct 3), a Democrat, and Ted Krenek (Precinct 4).

Royal ISD school board elections

Royal ISD voters decided three contested school board races, including two with exceptionally narrow margins.

In Position 2, Adrian Rocha defeated Traci Seward by 32 votes, receiving 1,417 votes to Seward's 1,385.

The Position 4 race was even closer. Darryl Phillips finished 11 votes ahead of Jimmy Meader, 1,342 to 1,331.

In Position 3, Kimberly Young defeated Cori Vahalik with 1,664 votes to Vahalik's 1,089.

Scott Hartman ran unopposed for Position 1.

All results remain unofficial until the appropriate authorities canvass the election returns. The county's report includes early voting, absentee and Election Day ballots from all 32 precincts.