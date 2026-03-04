Beckendorff defeats Davis for Waller County judge GOP nomination

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County Pct. 4 Commissioner Justin Beckendorff defeated businessman Brian Davis Tuesday for the GOP nomination for Waller County judge, according to unofficial results from the Waller County Elections Office.

Beckendorff received 3,762 votes, or 67%, while Davis tallied 1,878 votes, or 33%. No Democrat filed to run for county judge, so Beckendorff is assured of election in the November general election and will take office in January.

Beckendorff to Replace Duhon as Waller County's Top Executive

Beckendorff will succeed incumbent County Judge Trey Duhon, who is not seeking re-election after three terms in office. Duhon, in turn, succeeded Beckendorff's father, Glenn Beckendorff, as county judge when the elder Beckendorff chose not to seek re-election.

Covering Katy News has reached out to Beckendorff and will update this story to include his comments on the election.

Beckendorff Pledges Roads, Safety and Smart Growth for Waller County

In a previous Covering Katy profile, Beckendorff said Waller County is growing fast and needs a bold vision for the future.

"I will continue to fight for smart growth, strong communities, more law enforcement, lower taxes, and a solid investment in our mobility infrastructure," Beckendorff said. "Our citizens deserve a county government that focuses on what matters most — roads, safety and efficiency. We cannot afford to be complacent. We must be proactive, innovative and bold as we prepare for the future."

Davis was making his second run for public office. He lost a bid for Pct. 3 commissioner in 2024.