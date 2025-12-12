Beckendorff, Davis declare candidacies for Waller County judge

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Justin Beckendorff will face Brent Davis in the March 3, 2026, Republican primary election for Waller County Judge. The winner of that primary will be unopposed in the general election as the Democratic Party did not field a candidate.

Beckendorff is currently Precinct 4 commissioner and has served in that role since 2015. Davis is a businessman who owns Davis Irrigation Services in Waller. He unsuccessfully ran for Precinct 3 commissioner in 2024.

Managing Waller County's rapid growth

Both candidates acknowledged that addressing the issues resulting from the county's explosive population growth is important.

"Waller County is growing fast, and we need a bold vision for the future," Beckendorff said. "I will continue to fight for smart growth, strong communities, more law enforcement, lower taxes, and a solid investment in our mobility infrastructure. Our citizens deserve a county government that focuses on what matters most—roads, safety and efficiency. We cannot afford to be complacent. We must be proactive, innovative and bold as we prepare for the future."

Davis said he was concerned that the county was unprepared for the suburban growth. He said the county needed strong leadership and responsible planning to manage the growth.

"We need to get our infrastructure ready for them—instead of having a subdivision and trying to get the infrastructure ready afterward, because once you're behind, you're behind," Davis said. "It's hard to catch up."

Budget priorities and conservative values

Davis said the county budget would be his first priority.

"Take a look at the budget and make sure all our money that we're getting is going to places that it needs to be going and that it's allocated in the right direction," he said.

Beckendorff said he was running because he believes in a government that puts its citizens first.

"My commitment is to keep your taxes low, put government back in the hands of the people, and fiercely protect the conservative values that make Texas and Waller County strong," Beckendorff said.

"My goal is to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Waller County—one that honors our traditions while preparing for the future with thoughtful, principled leadership," Davis said.

Succeeding Judge Trey Duhon

The winner will succeed incumbent County Judge Trey Duhon, who will not seek a fourth term in office. He has served as judge since 2015.

"I want to thank Judge Trey Duhon for his years of dedicated service to this county," Beckendorff said. "I wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. Judge Duhon has left big boots to fill, but I will do my best to pick up where he left off and pave the way for Waller County's success."