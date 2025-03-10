Waller County vs. Amtrak - Property Rights Fight Moves to the Legislature

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Amtrak is moving forward with plans for a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, initiating a procurement process to find a partner — a firm that would manage program design, construction, and overall project implementation — while facing continued opposition from rural Texas communities including residents of Waller County.

Amtrak, a taxpayer funded United States Government owned passenger rail service, recently issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) seeking firms that can provide "advice, leadership, and support" for the project. This follows a $64 million planning grant Amtrak received from the Federal Railroad Administration last September.

Trey Duhon, Waller County judge and president of Texans Against High-Speed Rail, expressed his ongoing concerns about the project which, as designed, would have to use the powers of eminent domain to take private property from landowners at a predetermined price.

"Just a few months ago, under the Biden administration, Amtrak obtained a $64 million grant to continue developing and studying this corridor. This is just another step in that process where they are using those funds to bring on other entities with expertise— to advise them and figure out how they're going to do this. Honestly, they're probably even looking for how they're going to fund it," Duhon told KBTX TV.

The proposed rail line would connect Texas' two largest cities with a 90-minute journey, but has faced challenges for over a decade, including financing problems and opposition from landowners who don't want to be forced to sell their property and then have rail road tracks devide the remainder of their land.

Duhon questioned the project's financial viability, citing Amtrak's existing financial challenges. In fiscal year 2024, Amtrak posted an operating loss of $705 million, a 9% improvement over losses in 2023.

"This is a $40 to $50 billion project, and no one has come forward with the money to fund it," Duhon said.

Opposition groups remain concerned about private property rights and potential impacts on emergency services, wildlife and rural communities.

"We are still as resolved as ever to stand up for private property rights and for Texans, Duhon said. "That resolve has not changed or diminished whatsoever. It has been a long fight— well over 10, probably 12 years now."

He says the fight is now continuing in the Texas Legislature.

"We do have bills that have been filed this legislative session. We're going to continue doing everything we can to get those bills passed to protect Texans from what could be a financial disaster."

Texans Against High Speed Rail plans to take their concerns to Austin on April 16, organizing transportation for residents to meet with state lawmakers.