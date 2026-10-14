Waller County Commissioners Court considers $63.6 million warehouse project that would expand tax base

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A proposed $63.6 million warehouse development near Interstate 10 could bring new jobs to the Brookshire area and expand Waller County's commercial tax base, potentially reducing the county's reliance on residential property taxes to fund roads, law enforcement and other services.

Waller County commissioners will consider property tax breaks for the project Oct. 28. The developer plans to build four warehouses totaling 1.1 million square feet south of Interstate 10.

Four new warehouses proposed

The developer, IDV QOZB 2023 LLC, plans to build the warehouses on property south of Interstate 10, between Donigan Road and FM 1489. The buildings would range from 102,000 square feet to 589,000 square feet, with a combined size of 1.1 million square feet. The developer estimates the cost of the four buildings and related property improvements at:

$7.3 million for a 102,000-square-foot warehouse.

$8 million for a 126,000-square-foot warehouse.

$16.2 million for a 283,000-square-foot warehouse.

$32.1 million for a 589,000-square-foot warehouse.

The county's meeting agenda does not identify businesses that would occupy the warehouses or say when construction might begin.

How the development could benefit taxpayers

Commissioners will consider property tax breaks intended to encourage the development. Under such agreements, the county typically agrees to temporarily reduce property taxes on certain improvements in exchange for a company's investment in the community.

However, a property tax break does not necessarily mean the county gives up all the tax revenue a new development could generate.

While the developer may receive a temporary reduction in property taxes on the buildings, businesses moving into the warehouses could bring machinery, equipment and inventory that may be taxed separately.

That could provide Waller County with additional tax revenue even while the tax breaks are in effect.

A larger commercial tax base could help spread the cost of county government across more property owners, potentially reducing the pressure on homeowners to pay for roads, law enforcement and other services. It would not necessarily lower residential tax bills, but it could help limit the need for future tax increases.

The meeting agenda does not specify how large the proposed tax breaks would be or how long they would last.

Commissioners could approve, reject or postpone the proposed agreements when they meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Waller County Courthouse, 836 Austin St. in Hempstead.