4,000 homes coming to Katy, Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 1,463-acre development that will bring 4,000 new homes to the Katy area is under construction, as Starwood Land begins work on Sunterra Lakes, a sister community to its successful Sunterra development.

Located at FM 362 and 529 in Waller County, the project will welcome its first residents this summer. Five builders have signed on: Ashton Woods Homes, Colina Homes, Century Communities, D.R. Horton and Lennar. Home prices in the initial phase will range from the $300,000s to $600,000s.

"We're excited to add another great master-planned community to the already successful Starwood Land portfolio in the Greater Houston Area," Starwood Land COO John Brian said. "With a convenient location just north of I-10 in the growing Katy corridor combined with an excellent lineup of builders and world-class amenities, we expect Sunterra Lakes to be a very successful project."

The development sits about 5 miles north of Royal High School and Royal Junior High School, with land set aside for a future elementary school in the Royal Independent School District.

Its sister community Sunterra, located a few miles east, ranks as Houston's top-selling master-planned community in 2023 and 2024, according to real estate consultants RCLCO and John Burns. Since development began in 2020, builders have sold 3,240 homes there, with plans for 7,000 homes total.

Starwood Land acquired Sunterra along with nine other projects from Land Tejas in late 2021 for $425 million. Sunterra Lakes marks Starwood's ninth active development in the Houston area, joining communities like Marvida, Balmoral and Lago Mar.

The area is seeing significant residential growth. Nearby projects include Century Communities' planned 700- to 1,000-home development, Johnson Development Corp. and Plow Realty's 2,800-home community, and developments by Signorelli Co. and Bold Fox Development.