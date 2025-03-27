$30 Million Crystal Lagoon Resort Breaks Ground in Waller County Near Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction is underway on a $30 million Crystal Lagoon resort and entertainment district in Waller County, marking the region's first public water attraction of its kind and bringing new recreational opportunities to residents of Katy and other communities west of Houston.

Houston-based Lagoon Development Co. broke ground in December on an undeveloped 40-acre site north of FM 1488, just west of the Waller/Montgomery county line, according to CEO Uri Man. It is expected to open for swimming by May 2026.

The luxury water resort project, in partnership with Miami-based Crystal Lagoon U.S. Corp., will feature a 4-acre crystal-clear artificial lagoon with four white-sand beaches, a tropical swim-up bar, family-friendly floating obstacle course and various water activities including paddle boating, kayaking and sailing with the National Sailing Club.

"The experience of crystalline waters, white sandy beaches, and numerous activities in a PAL (Public Access Lagoon) development is what attracts people from far and wide and what makes it a truly successful destination," Man said. "This is precisely why we have chosen to partner with Crystal Lagoons."

Crystal Lagoons uses technology that filters and maintains clear, turquoise-colored water. The development will be the sixth Houston-area lagoon using Crystal Lagoons technology, including The Sunterra development in Katy which has a 3.5-acre lagoon.

Future development phases include plans for an outdoor entertainment amphitheater, waterfront dining restaurants, luxury apartments, resort hotels and vacation condos surrounding the turquoise lagoon. The mixed-use development will include approximately 1,000 parking spaces, making it accessible for day visitors and tourists.

This will be the second fully public "Crystal Lagoon" entertainment district developed by the company, following Angel Lagoon in Dayton, which opened for swimming last August.

"We're looking at putting this potential heating component into both the Angel Lagoon and the Magnolia Lagoon," Man told the Houston Business Journal, referring to new technology that would use data centers to heat the lagoon water while the lagoon water is used to cool the data centers.

The company is also building a two-acre lagoon surrounded by white sand beaches at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The groundbreaking for the lagoon took place in June 2024, with a projected completion and open date of Q4 2025.