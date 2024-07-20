BUTLER, PA (Covering Katy News) - According to the Wall Street Journal, the Gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump managed to fly a drone and obtain aerial footage of the western Pennsylvania fairgrounds shortly before the former president's scheduled speech, highlighting significant security problems before the near-fatal attack.

In recent months, officials added that Thomas Matthew Crooks had received several packages labeled as "hazardous materials" at his residence. His online activities included searches for Trump rally dates and inquiries about next month's Democratic convention and President Biden, providing a complex set of clues for investigators trying to discern any ideological motivations behind his actions.

According to the Wall Street Journal article, Crooks flew the drone along a pre-programmed flight path earlier in the day on July 13 to survey the Butler Farm Show Grounds ahead of Trump's rally. The drone's programmed path suggests Crooks conducted multiple flights to gather information and scope out the event site.

Later that day, the 20-year-old man fired at least six shots from the roof of the American Glass Research building, approximately 400 feet away from Trump's location during the rally. His gunfire killed one spectator, critically wounded two others, and caused injury to Trump himself, who suffered a graze wound to the ear. A Secret Service sniper team swiftly neutralized crooks. His motive remains unknown.

Over an hour earlier, law enforcement grew suspicious of Crooks, observing him loitering on the periphery of the rally with a range finder and a backpack.

Authorities disclosed to the Wall Street Journal that the use of the drone was just one aspect of Crooks' planned attack. Described as highly intelligent yet withdrawn by acquaintances, Crooks began researching the rally site shortly after its announcement on July 3 and registered for the event on July 7. He visited the farm showgrounds days later to conduct reconnaissance.

On July 13, investigators found that Crooks had returned with homemade bombs designed for remote detonation, equipped with receivers similar to those used in remote-controlled fireworks. The rudimentary explosives were discovered in Crooks' nearby vehicle, alongside a ballistic vest containing three 30-round magazines, suggesting he intended to cause significant harm.

Several investigations are now underway to determine how Crooks managed to access a rooftop with a clear view of Trump and proceed to open fire with an AR-15 rifle.