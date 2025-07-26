Illegal Immigrant Sentenced for Massive Fake License Plate Fraud Scheme

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A man who helped run a massive fraud scheme selling fake Texas temporary license plates has been sentenced to prison.

Emmanuel Padilla Reyes, 35, admitted his guilt in May. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks has now ordered him to serve 5 years in prison and pay $22 million back to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Since he is not a U.S. citizen, he will likely be deported after serving his sentence.

Family of Victim Testifies at Sentencing Hearing

During the court hearing, the family of an 18-year-old killed by a truck with a fake plates testified. The judge noted that there were many more victims just like this one whose lives Reyes harmed and negatively changed, and that this was not a victimless crime.

"The defendant's criminal scheme was not only illegal in itself, but also facilitated scores of other crimes, such as armed robberies and drive-by shootings," said the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Nicholas Ganjei. "Texas motorists deserve to know vehicles on the roadways alongside them and their families are genuinely licensed, rather than the instruments of crime."

Prosecutors say criminals use fake temporary tags to make it difficult for police to locate them and so they don't have to purchase insurance.

FBI: Case Led to System-Wide Changes in Texas

"This case led not only to arrests and prison sentences for those behind a national multimillion-dollar scheme, but it also led to changes in the way temporary tags are issued in Texas. Changes that just went into effect July 1," said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. "That's impactful, and I'm so proud of our law enforcement partners and the FBI Houston case team who made it all happen."

How the Massive Fraud Scheme Operated

Reyes and his partners sold over 550,000 fake temporary license plates online and through messaging apps - without actually selling any cars. He used fake names and even stole someone's identity to get car dealer licenses. These fake plates helped buyers avoid:

Vehicle registration

Insurance requirements

Police detection

This made it easier for criminals to commit robberies and drive-by shootings using vehicles with fake plates.

Defendants Used Fake Dealerships to Access State System

In Texas, used car dealers need special licenses to access the state's system for issuing temporary plates. At the time, the system didn't have strong security measures. Reyes used fake documents to get licenses for two fake dealerships called "King's Ranch Autoland" and "Texas Motor Company." He then advertised the fake plates for sale on Facebook and Instagram.

Co-Conspirators Also Sentenced, One Remains Fugitive

Three other people were also convicted and sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme: Leidy Areli Hernandez Lopez, 45, Octavian Ocasio, 53, and Daniel Christine-Tani, 36. However, Lopez, who was also in the country illegally, failed to report to prison. She is now considered a fugitive, and authorities are looking for her. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI, local police departments, and state agencies. The case has led to changes in how Texas issues temporary license plates, with new security measures that took effect on July 1st.