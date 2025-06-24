Texas Sen. Joan Huffman Running for Attorney General

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Texas State Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston-area Republican former prosecutor and district court judge, is running for Texas attorney general in the 2026 election, joining a growing field of candidates seeking to replace Attorney General Ken Paxton who will be stepping down.

Paxton, who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015, announced in April that he is running for U.S. Senate in 2026, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn rather than seeking a fourth term as attorney general. Paxton's decision to run for Senate comes after the Justice Department declined to prosecute him in a federal corruption investigation, effectively ending the probe just as he prepares for his Senate campaign.

Huffman represents Texas Senate District 17, which includes Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, and Wharton counties and portions of Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Harris counties. She has served in the Texas Legislature since 2009 and previously worked as an assistant district attorney in Harris County for 13 years and served as a state district court judge. She would be the first woman to serve as Texas attorney general if elected.

"I will be elected attorney general because I am the best-qualified, most experienced candidate who understands the intricacies of every function of state government," Huffman said in a statement announcing her Texas AG campaign.

Huffman is the third Republican candidate to enter the March 2026 primary race for attorney general. State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and former Justice Department official Aaron Reitz have also announced their candidacy. Middleton has promised to spend $10 million of his own money on the campaign.

In the Texas Senate, Huffman has served as chairman of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, Redistricting and Finance, where she has helped write the state budget for four years. Her legislative experience includes work on criminal justice reform and state government operations.

Huffman started her career as a public servant in 1981 after earning her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University and becoming a secretary for the Harris County District Attorney's office. She later earned her law degree from South Texas College of Law while working full time.

"For 13 years, I was an assistant district attorney in Harris County, the busiest prosecutor's office in Texas, prosecuting serious felony crimes," she said. "I was twice elected as a state district court judge, where I heard every type of felony crime, including death penalty cases."

Huffman emphasized her courtroom experience and legal background in contrast to other potential Republican primary candidates for attorney general.

"You want an experienced attorney, not someone who's never seen the inside of a courtroom or is simply a young politician climbing the political ladder," she said in her campaign announcement.

She said her Texas budget experience gives her insight into state government operations and agencies.

"The attorney general is the lawyer for the state and every state agency as well," Huffman said. "As the person trusted to write the state budget, I know the ins and outs of every facet of state government."

The Texas Attorney General's Office leads more than 4,000 employees in 38 divisions and 117 offices around Texas, including nearly 750 attorneys who handle more than 30,000 cases annually. The office enforces child support orders, protects consumers against fraud, enforces open government laws, and represents the state in federal court cases.

The Texas attorney general race is expected to draw multiple Republican candidates in the 2026 primary election. Other potential candidates include former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and former U.S. Attorney John Bash.

A formal campaign kickoff event is planned for the coming weeks, according to the statement.

More information about Huffman's attorney general campaign is available at www.JoanHuffman.com.