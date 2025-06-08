Texas Schools Get Historic $8.5 Billion Funding Increase: Teacher Pay Raises and Education Investment

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2 into law on June 4, 2025, delivering $8.5 billion in additional funding to Texas public schools over the next two years. This landmark education funding bill represents the largest investment in Texas schools in recent history.

Texas Teacher Pay Raises and School Funding Benefits

Permanent Teacher Salary Increases

Nearly half the funding provides permanent pay raises for Texas teachers and school support staff (bus drivers, janitors, librarians)

Experienced teachers with 3+ years get salary increases ranging from $2,500 to $8,000, based on district size and experience level

Rural Texas teachers receive larger pay increases to address teacher pay gaps with urban school districts

Texas School Funding Per Student

Texas schools will now receive over $17,700 per student (increased from $15,503)

Base per-student funding increases by $55 per student statewide

Additional Education Investments

$850 million for Texas special education program improvements

$433 million for early childhood reading and math programs

$430 million for Texas school safety and security measures

$200 million for teacher training, certification, and preparation programs

$1.3 billion for school fixed costs including utilities and insurance

Impact on Texas Public Schools and Education

Many Texas school districts have been struggling with budget shortfalls, forcing difficult decisions about school closures, staff cuts, and program eliminations. This comprehensive education funding package provides critical financial relief and aims to retain experienced teachers in Texas classrooms.

"Texas is No. 1 in so many categories. Texas should be No. 1 in educating our children," Abbott said during the bill signing ceremony. "More than anything, this law will help students go from graduation directly into a good-paying job right here in the Lone Star State."

The Texas education funding bill takes effect September 1, 2025, marking the first major school funding increase since 2019. This historic investment in Texas public education addresses teacher retention, student achievement, and long-term economic development across the state.