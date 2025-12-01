Dr. Matt Everett is a Katy-based physician who has built his practice around diagnosing and treating the health effects of mold exposure. He specializes in understanding the complex ways toxic mold can impact the human body, from respiratory issues to immune dysfunction and neurological symptoms. This is part four of his series on home-based mold exposure.

It starts the same way nearly every time. A family moves into a new home — bright walls, clean air, everything perfect. The inspector's sticker still clings to the window like a seal of safety. But beneath the fresh paint, water moves the way it always does — slowly, quietly, relentlessly. By the time someone smells something faintly earthy, the damage has already begun.

"We had the home inspected twice," one Texas homeowner told me. "They both said everything looked great. Six months later, we were pulling mold out of the air vents."

The deeper we dig into these stories, the clearer the pattern becomes: the problem isn't just bad construction or bad luck. It's bad oversight — and even worse, bad assumptions.

We assume inspections are meaningful.We assume credentials guarantee competence.We assume someone is watching.And we all know what happens when we assume.

The inspection illusion: What your home inspector isn't checking

If you've ever bought or built a house, you probably remember that moment — the relief when the inspector signs off, the assurance that everything meets "code." But what does that actually mean?

For most new homes, it means an inspector walked through, checked the boxes on a list, and confirmed that what's visible meets the minimum legal standards. Outlets work. Stairs have rails. The roof is nailed down.

What it doesn't mean is that your walls are dry, water is draining appropriately or air conditioning loads are calculated appropriately to pull moisture out of the air.

City and county inspectors aren't trained in building science or environmental health. They don't use moisture meters or infrared cameras. Their job is to verify compliance, not to confirm quality. Across Texas, they are underpaid, overworked, and racing to clear dozens of houses a day.

It's not that they don't care, but they are working in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and they just don't have time to do the type of inspection that ensures mold is not or won't be a problem. And you can't catch what you're not looking for.

The gap between inspection and protection is where the danger lives.

Home inspectors vs. mold inspectors: Understanding the difference

There's a world of difference between a home inspector and a mold inspector — but most homeowners never know the difference until it's too late.

A home inspector, licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission, is trained to evaluate visible systems: structure, wiring, plumbing and safety. They are generalists — they know a little about a lot, but not much about moisture migration, air exchange or microbial growth.

A mold inspector, licensed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, is a specialist. They're trained to identify water intrusion, measure humidity, identify mold spores and microbial growth, and design remediation plans. They understand how buildings breathe — or don't breathe.

But here's the catch: not all mold inspectors are equally trained.

Some are scientists and engineers with years of experience in environmental diagnostics. Others are technicians who passed a short online course and memorized enough vocabulary to get a license. The law requires training, yes — but the bar is lower than most people realize.

So when the average homeowner Googles "mold inspection near me," they might get a seasoned professional who knows how to track hidden leaks — or a salesman with a particle counter and a fog machine.

The state doesn't test for judgment. It doesn't test for ethics. It tests for paperwork which shows they have the appropriate credentials.

When state rules don't protect Texas homeowners

Texas law says mold assessors and remediators must be separate — one finds the problem, the other fixes it. It sounds like a strong safeguard, but the reality is murkier. Many companies simply operate under two names, referring work between their own "independent" arms.

"It can be a conflict-of-interest factory," says one veteran assessor from Houston. "You can't trust a diagnosis from someone who profits from the cure."

Even within legitimate companies, testing quality varies wildly. Some rely solely on air samples, which tell you almost nothing about where contamination originates. Others perform detailed moisture mapping or use PCR-based analysis to identify specific species.

For a homeowner without a scientific background, it's impossible to tell the difference between a $300 inspection and a $1,200 one — until you learn, too late, which one you bought.

Texas mold oversight: The agency that doesn't inspect

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is the agency responsible for all of this. It's based in Austin and regulates everyone from electricians to barbers to mold professionals. It issues licenses, reviews complaints and maintains the state's Mold Assessment and Remediation Program.

But TDLR doesn't inspect job sites or audit reports. It relies on self-reporting and the occasional consumer complaint. Its enforcement system is built to respond, not prevent. There are no spot checks, no field verifications and no independent performance reviews.

If you don't complain, nothing happens.

Even the group that recommends rule changes, the Mold Assessment and Remediation Advisory Board, is composed mostly of industry insiders: three mold assessors, three remediators, two homebuilders, one insurance representative, one trainer and a single public member.

They are appointed by officials who are, in turn, appointed by the governor. Most can have financial ties to the very system they oversee. They may follow the rules, but that doesn't mean the rules serve the public.

Why credentials don't guarantee competence in Texas mold inspections

Here's the uncomfortable truth: having a license doesn't mean someone knows what they're doing.

There are mold inspectors in Texas who can't explain vapor pressure or dew point — the very physics behind condensation and mold growth. Others couldn't identify Stachybotrys under a microscope if you labeled it for them.

The best professionals — the ones who truly understand building science — are often independent consultants with engineering or microbiology backgrounds. They're not cheap, and they're not the ones who show up in the first five results on a Google search.

Meanwhile, homeowners are left to navigate a credential alphabet soup: MAT, MAC, MRC, MRW. To the average person, it looks official. To the trained eye, it's chaos.

And because the state doesn't rank or vet the quality of training providers, one license might represent six months of hands-on mentorship — or six hours of slideshows.

If you're lucky, you get the former. If you're not, you get a printout and a shrug.

Where city inspections end and state oversight begins

Those who live in incorporated cities have their inspections done by the city, and those who live in unincorporated areas have their inspections done by the county. Those are the entities who enforce building codes, issue permits and make sure structures are safe. But they don't touch indoor air. That authority belongs to the state.

The state, in turn, doesn't check the quality of local construction. That responsibility belongs to the city and county inspectors.

Between those two borders — where city and county authority ends, and state jurisdiction begins — there's a no man's land of accountability. It's where new homes pass inspection with wet insulation sealed inside the walls. It's where families get sick before anyone admits there's a problem. It's where oversight exists, but responsibility does not.

"Everyone has authority on paper," said one local inspector. "But no one has responsibility in practice."

The cost of Texas' mold inspection gaps

For the families who live this, the oversight gap isn't an abstraction — it's a crisis. They spend their savings on tests that contradict each other, on remediations that fail, on doctors who can't explain why they feel worse at home than anywhere else.

They do what they're told — hire licensed professionals, follow the protocol, file the paperwork — and still end up in the same place: sick and "mold broke."

Oversight exists. It's just not designed to protect them. It's designed to protect the paperwork.

The takeaway: What Texas homeowners need to know

The mold crisis isn't just a story about toxins. It's a story about trust — and misplaced faith in credentials.

A city inspector's approval means your outlets work. A mold inspector's license means the inspector passed a test. Neither guarantees you're safe.

In a system where speed outruns quality and credentials outnumber competence, the only real defense is education — and skepticism.

So before you hire anyone, ask:

How long have you been inspecting for mold specifically?What tools do you use besides air testing?Do you perform remediation or refer work to anyone who does?Can I see a sample report before I hire you?

If the answers sound vague, keep looking.

Because in Texas, oversight is often an honor system with business cards. And when your family's health is on the line, honor isn't enough.

"We thought we were safe because the house was new," said one homeowner. "Now we know that inspected doesn't mean protected."

Next week, we'll follow the story where most of these families end up — the insurance battlefield. Because when the reports don't match, and the law won't help, the only thing left to fight over is who pays for the damage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a board-certified emergency physician who practices in Katy, Texas, and Naples, Florida. He is founder of iHeal Functional Medicine and a full member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). Dr. Everett discovered functional medicine while working through a difficult health issue with his wife, Renee, learning both the theoretical and practical applications of treating patients with complex, chronic conditions. iHeal was founded by Dr. Everett and his wife to help patients find someone to listen & look outside the box for answers.

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a Covering Katy News subject matter experts, recognized as trusted authority on mold-related health issues and treatment.