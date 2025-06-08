Abbott Signs Bail Reform Package

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Governor Greg Abbott signed what his office calls "the strongest bail reform package in Texas history" at Crime Stoppers of Houston. According to the Governor's office, the legislation aims to keep violent, repeat offenders behind bars by reforming the state's bail system, a problem that critics says is an especially big problem in Harris County.

The Governor's Statement

Abbott characterized the current system as a crisis, stating: "This session, we confronted a crisis, a revolving door bail system that repeatedly released dangerous criminals back onto the streets." He told victims and their families that "today your pain is answered" and claimed their efforts led to rewriting the Texas Constitution to prevent similar cases in the future.

The Legislation

The Governor signed four pieces of legislation:

Senate Bill 9 gives prosecutors the ability to appeal bail decisions in cases involving serious crimes and repeat felons. The bill also requires that only elected judges may reduce bail amounts or conditions set by other elected judges.

Senate Bill 40 prohibits using public funds to pay nonprofit organizations that post bail for defendants.

House Bill 75 requires magistrates to provide written explanations when they determine an arrest was made without probable cause.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 is a constitutional amendment requiring judges to deny bail for defendants charged with serious crimes like rape, murder, or human trafficking when the state proves the defendant poses a public safety threat or flight risk.

Personal Impact

The bill signing included bail reform advocate Aimee Castillo, whose brother Joshua Sandoval was killed by someone out on bond. According to Castillo, the perpetrator, Devan Jordan, was on bond for aggravated robbery and two felony bonds when he killed her brother. Jordan later killed another person, Jeffrey Johnson, while out on bond for the first murder.

"There is something deeply, tragically wrong with a system that gives repeat, violent felony offenders chance after chance, while families like mine are given a life sentence of grief," Castillo said at the ceremony.

Legislative Priority

According to the Governor's office, Abbott declared bail reform an emergency item for the 2025 legislative session during his State of the State Address.

The ceremony included Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, legislators, Crime Stoppers officials, and other state and local officials.