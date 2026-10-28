Texas Children's opens detransition clinic ahead of deadline in $10 million Paxton settlement

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Texas Children's Hospital has opened a clinic providing free medical care to patients seeking to address or reverse the effects of previous gender-transition treatments, meeting an end-of-October deadline imposed under a $10 million settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, that the clinic was operational, fulfilling a major requirement of the settlement reached following his office's investigation into allegations involving gender-transition treatments for minors and improper Medicaid billing.

"Together, we will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids," he added.

The agreement required Texas Children's to open the clinic by the end of October and provide qualifying medical services free of charge for five years. Neither the hospital nor Paxton's office has publicly identified the clinic's exact opening date.

Texas Children's operates three major pediatric hospitals in the Houston area, including its West Campus along Interstate 10 at Barker Cypress Road, which serves west Houston and the Katy area. It is unclear whether detransition services will be available at West Campus or whether patients will need to visit other Texas Children's facilities.

"In accordance with my settlement with Texas Children's Hospital, the nation's first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open," Paxton said.

Clinic provides specialized medical care

According to the attorney general's office, the clinic provides detransition-related medical services to patients age 21 and younger. Patients older than 21 may receive related obstetric and gynecologic services.

Detransition refers to stopping or reversing aspects of a previous gender transition. Depending on the patient, that may involve discontinuing hormone treatments, addressing their physical effects or seeking additional medical procedures.

Available services include endocrinology, primary care, surgery, fertility counseling, mental health care and other specialized treatments.

Texas Children's has confirmed that the clinic is operational and that the hospital is complying with the settlement requirements.

However, neither the hospital nor the attorney general's office has publicly disclosed how many patients have sought treatment, whether appointments have begun or how many patients have received care.

Medical services may be provided at multiple Texas Children's locations, depending on the specialists involved.

Clinic required under $10 million settlement

The clinic's opening follows an investigation launched by Paxton's office in 2023 into allegations that Texas Children's provided prohibited gender-transition treatments to minors and improperly billed Medicaid for certain services.

The investigation resulted in legal claims pursued by the attorney general's office and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the settlement finalized in August, Texas Children's agreed to pay $10 million, change certain hospital policies and restrict the medical privileges of physicians associated with its former gender-transition program.

The hospital has denied wrongdoing and said it agreed to settle to avoid prolonged and costly litigation. The settlement did not establish that the hospital violated the law.

The agreement also requires Texas Children's to promote the clinic and establish a mechanism for charitable contributions to help continue free treatment after the five-year funding requirement expires.

Paxton said his office would continue monitoring the hospital's compliance with the settlement.

The attorney general describes the clinic as the first of its kind in the United States, although that claim has not been independently verified.

With the clinic now operational, Texas Children's has met one of the settlement's most significant deadlines. The hospital must continue providing qualifying services at no cost for the next five years.