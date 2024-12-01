Texas Charts Course to Become Advanced Nuclear Leader

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — As nations race to decarbonize their power grids, advanced nuclear reactors are emerging as a potential solution to meet growing energy demands with a carbon-free energy solution, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is charting a course to make Texas a leader in this emerging industry.

Advanced nuclear power plants would allow Texas to avoid future power failures like those during winter storm Uri because they would operate reliably regardless of weather conditions while producing electricity with zero-carbon emissions.

Improved Safety

Nuclear technology has made major strides in safety over the past half-century, leading to the introduction of what's known as Advanced Nuclear Reactors, which are believed to be safer than traditional light-water reactors. They operate at lower pressures with special coolants not found in traditional reactors. Advanced nuclear plants also include safety features that work automatically – without electricity or human assistance – as detailed in this report and this video from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Road Map for Success

Governor Abbott and the Public Utility Commission of Texas released a major report this month detailing plans to build an advanced nuclear power industry in Texas. The Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group's recommendations aim to boost electric-grid reliability, drive economic growth, and create jobs. The report not only calls for the use of advanced nuclear power in Texas but also creating a framework where Texas would be a supplier the technology used in manufacturing the plants.

"Texas is the energy capital of the world, and we are ready to be number one in advanced nuclear power," Gov. Abbott said. "By utilizing advanced nuclear energy, Texas will enhance the reliability of the state grid and provide affordable, dispatchable power to Texans across the state."

Building Costs and Construction

Advanced nuclear reactors are expected to cost less to build than traditional reactors for two reasons. First, their modular design allows manufacturers to build major components in factories rather than on site. Second, their simpler, smaller designs require less complex infrastructure. These features cut construction time and reduce material costs.

Small modular reactors, known as SMRs, can be transported by tractor-trailer and used to power remote communities or industrial facilities with fewer infrastructure requirements. Larger advanced nuclear plants can power larger communities.

× Expand Natura Resources A rendering of the building that will be the home of Natura Resources' molten salt test reactor at Abilene Christian University (ACU).

Multiple Benefits

Beyond safer and carbon free electricity generation, these reactors operate at higher temperatures than traditional plants, enabling them to produce clean hydrogen fuel and desalinate water – two critical needs in Texas.

The reactors also can recycle spent nuclear fuel from existing plants, helping reduce America's nuclear-spent-fuel stockpile, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's September 2023 article, “When Nuclear Waste is an Asset, not a Burden,” published in Sept. 2023 by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Medical Applications

Advanced nuclear plants can produce medical isotopes for cancer treatment. A University of Missouri research reactor is developing a leading-edge treatment for liver cancer called radioembolization. The university says it's the only U.S. facility producing these radioisotopes, and they are successfully treating cancer.

"Microscopic beads containing irradiated yttrium-90, or Y-90, deliver a precise dose of radiation to kill cancer cells while sparing healthy liver tissue," Ryan Davis, director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Missouri, said in a March 2024 article published by the college about the medical procedure.

× Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers (right) speaking during a meeting of the Governor's Advanced Nuclear Working Group on July 24, 2024 in Austin.

Leadership and Planning

Building advanced nuclear power plants in east Texas could serve a dual purpose. They would give Houston's Texas Medical Center – a global leader in cancer treatment – reliable, nearby access to vital radioisotopes while helping Houston maintain its status as the world's energy capital with experts in all aspects of energy production.

"As we build an advanced nuclear industry in our great state, we will ensure Texas remains a leader in energy and strengthen the Texas grid to meet the demands of our growing state," Gov. Abbott said.

Abbott directed the Public Utilities Commission to form the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group in August 2023 to study and plan for advanced nuclear reactor use in Texas.

"Texas has long been the energy capital of the world, and today we have an incredible opportunity to build a world-leading advanced nuclear industry that will deliver safe, reliable power for generations to come," said Public Utility Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty.

Local Leadership

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers was the only elected official selected to serve on the governor's working group.

Meyers, a Republican, began exploring advanced nuclear power options after winter storm Uri exposed weaknesses in the state's power grid in February 2021.

His efforts led to meetings with South Texas Project nuclear power managers, the Texas A&M Nuclear Engineering program and other stakeholders working to develop advanced nuclear technology in the State and position Texas to lead in next generation nuclear power, including the development of small modular reactors and microreactors.

Meyers helped develop bipartisan legislation after leading a Houston economic delegation to Texas A&M University's nuclear engineering program in late 2022. He worked with Democratic lawmakers, State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Sen. Boris Miles, to introduce bi-partisan legislation that would allow Texas agencies to permit advanced nuclear projects, including small modular reactors. The Texas Nuclear Caucus made HB 3836 its top priority.

Although the legislation did not pass, Gov. Abbott later appointed Meyers to the state's Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group.

"It has been an honor to collaborate with world-renowned experts in nuclear technology and energy policy," Meyers said in a social media post following the release of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Working Group’s report, earlier this month.

Texas aims to become a leader in modular reactor manufacturing, aligning with Meyer's broader initiative to attract industrial and commercial investments to Fort Bend County. This involves identifying and preparing "shovel-ready" sites with essential infrastructure - including roads, drainage, power, and broadband access. Such preparation would enable manufacturers to begin operations within 12-18 months of selecting a site. Meyer, alongside Commissioner Dexter McCoy, co-chairs the Industrial Development Opportunities Committee. This committee works to diversify the County's tax base and establish new work centers that create high-paying jobs.

Working to ensure that the Houston Region is a leader in Advanced Nuclear, Commissioner Meyers engaged with leaders of the Greater Houston Partnership’s Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) with the mission to leverage Houston’s industry leadership to accelerate global solutions for an energy-abundant, low-carbon future. He subsequently accepted the invitation to serve on the HETI Advisory Board.

Meyers also facilitated connections between the Houston Energy Transition Initiative and Abilene-based Natura Resources, a Texas leader in next generation nuclear technology.

On Sept. 16, 2024, Natura Resources achieved a historic milestone when it received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for its research reactor construction permit at Abilene Christian University – the first such approval in 40 years.

× Expand Covering Katy News Doug Robison, founder and President of Natura Resources, and Commissioner Andy Meyers meeting at Natura's test reactor site at Abilene Christian University in Dec. 2022

Texas has increasingly relied on solar farms that only work when the sun shines, and the wind turbines that only turn when the wind blows. Texas has built a lot of over the past decade. According to the Texas Tribune, nuclear power accounts for just 9 percent of energy production in Texas.

× Expand Texas Tribune Texas electricity production by source

What's Next

The Texas Legislature's upcoming session in January is expected to address the state's pressing energy challenges. Governor Abbott plans to introduce legislation focused on Advanced Nuclear technology as a potential solution for Texas's power grid concerns. This initiative comes in response to mounting pressure on the electrical grid from two key factors: the state's robust economic growth and its rapidly expanding population. The proposed legislation could position Advanced Nuclear as a cornerstone of Texas's strategy to meet its increasing energy demands.

The author, Dennis Spellman serves on the staff of Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers' Office. Spellman is also the publisher of Covering Katy News.

[HH1]I can’t open this link.