Texas A&M Launches Advanced Nuclear Proving Ground for Small Modular Reactors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Covering Katy News) - The Texas A&M University System plans to transform land near Bryan into a testing ground for advanced nuclear power, aiming to provide dependable electricity that isn't weather dependent for the Texas power grid.

Small Modular Reactors Could Begin Construction Within Five Years

Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday the system will offer land at its Texas A&M-RELLIS campus to nuclear reactor companies to build small modular reactors needed to power artificial intelligence projects, data centers and Texas's rapidly growing population.

Nuclear Companies Partner with Texas A&M for Next-Generation Power

"Plain and simple: The United States needs more power," Sharp said. "And nowhere in the country, other than Texas, is anyone willing to step up and build the power plants we need. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Greg Abbott and others in Texas state government, Texas A&M System stands ready to step up and do what is necessary for the country to thrive."

Four Nuclear Innovators Join Texas Energy Testing Ground

The project, dubbed "The Energy Proving Ground," brings together four nuclear companies: Kairos Power, Natura Resources, Terrestrial Energy and Aalo Atomics. These companies will develop reactors at the 2,400-acre innovation campus, using it both for testing prototypes and commercial deployment.

ERCOT Grid to Benefit from New Nuclear Power Generation

Initial advanced reactor construction could begin within five years, potentially feeding power into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid, known as ERCOT.

Kairos Power Plans Multiple Commercial Reactor Deployments

"We are excited about the momentum for new nuclear deployment at Texas A&M-RELLIS and its potential to support U.S. energy security and continued economic growth," said Mike Laufer, co-founder and CEO of Kairos Power. "We look forward to collaborating with the Texas A&M System to advance Kairos Power's clean energy mission and play a new role in developing the nation's future nuclear workforce."

Natura Resources Expands Five-Year Partnership with Texas A&M

Natura Resources, which has collaborated with Texas A&M System for five years, will deploy its commercial system at the site.

"We are thrilled to continue this partnership with the Texas A&M System to deploy our commercial system, the Natura MSR-100, on the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus," said Natura Resources founder and CEO Douglass Robison. "We plan to showcase how our technology can address the energy needs of Texas and the nation."

× Expand Covering Katy News Natura Resources CEO Douglass Robison meets with Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, in Dec. 2022 during the construction phase of the company's test reactor site on the campus of Abilene Christian University.

Benefits of being adjacent to Texas A&M's research and nuclear engineering facilities

"Our partnership with Texas A&M at its RELLIS campus is an important strategic relationship, which showcases the commercial potential of our small modular power plant and its advanced nuclear technology," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. "Siting an IMSR plant at the RELLIS campus leverages Texas A&M's world-class research and nuclear engineering capabilities; provides a source of clean, firm electricity for the local grid (ERCOT); and positions Texas as a leader in America's nuclear technology sector."

Aalo Atomics to Deploy Six Advanced Nuclear Pods

Aalo Atomics plans to construct up to six Aalo Pods at the site.

"We are excited to partner with an innovation leader like the Texas A&M System, and to jointly help shape the future of energy while creating opportunities for research, education and the Texas economy," said Matt Loszak, co-founder and CEO of Aalo Atomics. "This collaboration is a pivotal step for Aalo as it provides us with a platform to demonstrate the potential of our factory mass-manufactured nuclear technology to deliver reliable, clean energy that will ultimately power the next generation of data centers and AI infrastructure."

One Gigawatt of Clean Energy Planned for Texas Grid

The university system has begun applying for an Early Site Permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The proposed development could accommodate multiple small modular reactors producing more than one gigawatt of electricity.

Research Leader Predicts National Impact of Nuclear Initiative

"The agreements that the Texas A&M System has with Kairos, Natura, Terrestrial and Aalo are going to change the energy landscape for the whole country," said Joe Elabd, the system's vice chancellor for research. "The Energy Proving Ground will allow these companies to safely test their SMRs and set the stage for deploying small nuclear reactors across the country."

This initiative advances Texas A&M's broader commitment to nuclear research and education while positioning the system at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.

The author of this article and owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.