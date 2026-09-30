Suspect arrested in alleged plot to attack Texas Capitol

By Ayden Runnels and Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday arrested a San Antonio-area man for allegedly planning an attack at the Texas Capitol on Thursday after receiving information about a credible threat, the agency said.

Benny Caldera, a 40-year-old Converse resident, was arrested at 3 a.m. Wednesday by DPS, booked into Bexar County Jail and charged with a felony for a terroristic threat against a public agent.

An email from Secretary of the Senate Patsy Spaw sent to Capitol staff obtained by The Texas Tribune said the individual arrested was the “main suspect” in a planned attack with suspected co-conspirators intended for Thursday. A statement from DPS about Caldera’s arrest made no mention of any other suspects or arrests.

DPS’ statement and Spaw’s email said there would be increased DPS presence at the state Capitol while an investigation is ongoing.

The FBI was involved in assisting with the arrest, DPS said. An FBI spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

There are no legislative hearings or events scheduled for Oct. 1, according to the Capitol legislative website.

In a social media post, Gov. Greg Abbott thanked DPS and the FBI for their roles in arresting Caldera. “Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol,” he said.

In June 2025, DPS arrested a man in La Grange for threats that prompted the evacuation of the Texas Capitol, which occurred the day of a large “No Kings” protest at the Capitol and downtown Austin. The man was released from jail a few days later.

Alejandro Serrano contributed to this report.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.