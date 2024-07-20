Sheila Jackson Lee dies after battle with cancer

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Sheila Jackson Lee, 74, a prominent Houston Democrat and one of Texas’ longest-serving Congressional members, has died after battling pancreatic cancer. Jackson Lee began her congressional career in 1994 by defeating incumbent Craig Washington in the Democratic primary, quickly establishing herself as a fixture in both Congress and Houston, with deep ties to the Democratic Party leadership.

Throughout her tenure, Jackson Lee was a stalwart progressive voice on Capitol Hill. She early on opposed the Iraq War and championed causes such as gay rights and federal voting rights. Her influence extended to key committees including Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget, where she advocated tirelessly for her constituents and progressive ideals.

Jackson Lee was widely recognized in her Houston district, which includes Downtown Houston, for her constant presence at community events, from graduations to funerals. She was known for her assertive advocacy for federal funds benefiting Houston, once securing $1 billion for the city’s light rail system through direct engagement with then-Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

Despite her illness, which limited her recent activities, Jackson Lee remained deeply engaged in politics and her community. Her career included a bid for Houston mayor and significant endorsements from prominent Democrats including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jackson Lee’s career was not without controversy, including criticism for high staff turnover and occasional public disputes.