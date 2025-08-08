Sales tax holiday runs Aug. 8-10

TEXAS (Covering Katy News) — Texas families can save millions of dollars this weekend as the state's annual sales tax holiday coincides with back-to-school shopping season.

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said families are expected to save an estimated $133 million in state and local sales taxes during this year's sales tax holiday, which runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 8-10.

"Back-to-school costs can add up fast," Hancock said. "Whether you prefer to shop in person or online, this tax-free weekend helps families stretch their hard-earned dollars, saving about $8 for every $100 spent. Texans have saved more than $2 billion since this tradition began in 1999, and we're glad to keep it going."

During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. Diapers — both cloth and disposable — are also exempt from sales tax, while certain sanitizers and wipes with a drug facts label remain tax-free year-round. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail.

Shoppers using layaway can also benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday qualify for the tax exemption, provided individual item prices remain below $100.

If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller. For more information about sales tax refunds, visit the comptroller's website.

The Texas Legislature determines both the dates of the sales tax holiday and the list of qualifying items each year. For a complete list of tax-free items, visit TexasTaxHoliday.org.

The timing is perfect for local families: Lamar Consolidated ISD's first day of school is Monday, Aug. 11, while Katy ISD and Royal ISD students return Wednesday, Aug. 13.