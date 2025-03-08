Katy Resident Glenn Hegar Named Sole Finalist for Texas A&M System Chancellor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Glenn Hegar of Katy was unanimously selected Friday as the sole finalist to become the next chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to name Hegar, the current Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, as the finalist to succeed Chancellor John Sharp, who will step down June 30 after nearly 14 years of service.

"The Board is confident that Glenn Hegar is ready to usher in the next era of excellence at The Texas A&M University System," said Bill Mahomes, chairman of the Board of Regents. "Hegar grasps the unique breadth and depth of the System's impact on every corner of Texas through its eight state agencies and 11 universities."

Under state law, a 21-day comment period must pass before the Board can finalize their selection.

Hegar, a Republican, has served as Texas Comptroller since 2014 after winning re-election in 2018 and 2022. His political career includes previous service in both the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate.

Sharp, who will be leaving as the longest-serving chancellor in the system's history, endorsed Hegar's selection.

"Glenn Hegar was a senator from the same district where I served. He became the Comptroller of Public Accounts several years after I held the office. Now, he is set to take over as chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. Seems like destiny to me," Sharp said. "Glenn will make an outstanding chancellor for the Texas A&M System. He and Dara are devout Aggies, and I am here to help in any way I can. I wish Glenn and his family the very best."

A sixth-generation Texan who grew up in Hockley farming land that has been in his family since the mid-1800s, Hegar graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993. He holds a Master of Arts and law degree from St. Mary's University, and a Master of Laws from the University of Arkansas.

In a statement, Hegar expressed gratitude for the opportunity: "The Texas A&M University System will remain focused on our core values, increasing and improving student experiences, and expanding economic opportunities and services across our system and our state. Leadership matters, and I embrace this duty with deep commitment and respect."

Hegar and his wife, Dara, have three children: Claire, Julia and Jonah.