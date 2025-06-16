Katy Man with far-left views reportedly arrested in connection with threats against Texas lawmakers

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 45-year-old Katy resident with far-left political views has reportedly been arrested in connection with credible threats made against state lawmakers planning to attend an anti-Trump rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday.

Austin TV station KXAN reported the arrest and that the man is from Katy, but the Texas Department of Public Safety has not yet released the name of a suspect.

Texas DPS did confirm to The Texan and to the Texas Tribune that the arrested man held far-left political views and was believed to be heading to the Capitol with the intent to harm individuals with opposing beliefs.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it took one person into custody during a traffic stop in La Grange on Saturday. Law enforcement sources also told KXAN that officers discovered a firearm in the man's vehicle during the stop. The man is reportedly being held in the Fayette County Jail, charged with operating a motor vehicle with one plate — a misdemeanor. He's not yet been charged with crimes associated with threats against legislators. No bail has been set.

While the Texas Department of Public Safety has declared there is no longer an active threat, the investigation remains ongoing.

See the Texas DPS press release below.