Growth continues northwest of Katy as The Grove launches in Austin county

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A Houston-area development company has bought 300 acres in Austin County, about 35 miles west of Katy, to build a new neighborhood called "The Grove," aiming to meet growing housing demand in the region.

Windy Hill Development, which creates master-planned communities and commercial projects around Houston, announced the purchase July 1. The company will partner with Connor Investment Real Estate to develop the project near the community of Cat Spring, 13 miles northwest of Sealy, just north of FM 1094.

Developer Emphasizes Local Connection and Community Character

"As a native of Austin County, I have a personal connection to this area and am committed to honoring its character while helping to meet its housing needs," said Rachael Hall, principal of Windy Hill Development. "The Grove will capture the small-town charm that shaped my childhood and continues to draw families to this close-knit community. Our team is collaborating with Austin County leadership and with builders who understand the local vision as we determine the development plan. We're eager to bring the high-quality, affordable communities that Windy Hill Development is known for to this special corner of Texas."

Investment Firm Sees Opportunity in Greater Houston Area Expansion

Connor Investment Real Estate, a private equity firm that provides funding for residential developments, sees Austin County as an attractive investment area.

"Austin County has emerged as a promising investment territory in the Greater Houston area, attracting attention from national builders and businesses looking to expand. With a well-performing school district, we are excited about this opportunity," said Paul Connor, principal and founder of Connor Investment Real Estate. "We're proud to partner with Windy Hill Development as they create communities that address the persistent housing shortage while delivering the premium amenities today's homeowners expect. Their approach emphasizes a balance of quality of life and affordability, which aligns with our investment philosophy and benefits both residents and stakeholders alike."

Family-Friendly Amenities Planned for New Austin County Development

The Grove will include walking trails, sidewalks, concrete streets and recreational parks designed to create a family-friendly atmosphere while preserving the area's natural beauty.

Windy Hill Development Continues Expansion Across Houston Metro

Windy Hill Development currently has nine active projects totaling more than 8,000 planned residential lots across 3,000 acres in communities including Sealy, Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Huntsville and Dayton.