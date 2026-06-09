Flesh-Eating Parasite Spreading Across Texas: What Pet and Livestock Owners Need to Know

By Jayme Lozano Carver and Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

KERRVILLE (Texas Tribune) — Three more cases of New World screwworm were confirmed in Texas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to five.

One new case is in Andrews County, nearly 400 miles north of Zavala County, where the first case was reported last week.

The new cases are in different animals. In La Salle County, about 80 miles southeast of Zavala, a calf has been infected. In Andrews County, a veterinarian submitted the samples from an infested dog. According to the Andrews Veterinary Clinic, the case was seen on Saturday, and neither the dog nor its owner is local to Andrews. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a USDA service, said the dog is from a household in Lea County, New Mexico, making it the state’s first screwworm case.

The APHIS said the dog’s travel history and exposure history is unknown. The USDA is inspecting additional animals in the household and increases outreach.

The third case is in a goat out of Gillespie County, about 170 miles north of Zavala County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, held a joint press conference at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville where they revealed their “War on Screwworm” campaign with a slogan declaring “Inspect, Report, and Protect,” warning Texans the situation is expected to get worse.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the U.S. Department of War is making the New World screwworm infestation one of its top priorities by putting a military commander in charge of helping accelerate resource gathering, construction and research.

“South Texas ranchers are the front line of this battle against screwworm,” Rollins said, emphasizing the importance of reporting any screwworm incidents.

Abbott also said the state’s emergency command center will be open 24/7 with specialists from Texas A&M and state personnel to ensure all incidents are reported and tracked.

“We have beaten this before and we will do it again,” Abbott told a room filled with reporters and ranchers.

Rollins said there is currently no timeline in defeating New World screwworm, but with the partnerships between federal, state and local officials, it shouldn’t take multiple years like it has in the past.

“Some would say it’s impossible, but this is Texas,” Rollins said.

The screwworm is a parasitic fly that infests living mammals, especially cattle. State and federal officials are racing to contain the insect that has been on a northern migration track since at least 2023. Agriculture leaders fear if the fly is not contained, it could cost the state’s cattle economy at least $1.8 billion.

Dudley Hoskins, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs with the USDA, urged animal owners to stay vigilant, check their animals closely and report anything that looks suspicious.

“We need the partnership of animal owners across the region,” Hoskins said in a statement. “Together, we can protect our livestock, our communities, and the health of animals nationwide.”

Rollins called out recent comments made by Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller alleging producers and ranchers won’t report screwworm findings out of fear of being quarantined harmful to their efforts.

“Unserious comments from an unserious AG commissioner who only has a few months left,” she said.

The USDA is also exploring alternative options to combat screwworm including putting ivermectin in animal feed.

Rollins announced Monday that President Donald Trump appointed John Bellinger, a member of the Texas A&M University Board of Regents, to be the new senior adviser for New World screwworm preparedness. Bellinger is expected to help explore all available technologies to combat the screwworm. Bellinger was appointed to the A&M board in 2023, where he serves as chair of the committee on research.