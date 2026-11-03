Democrats score major Texas victories as Abbott concedes governor's race, Talarico wins Senate seat

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democrats scored two major victories in Texas on Tuesday night, with Gov. Greg Abbott conceding his reelection bid to Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa and Democrat James Talarico defeating Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in the race for U.S. Senate, according to The Texas Tribune.

Hinojosa's victory marks a historic political shift in a state where Republicans have controlled the governor's office for more than three decades.

Hinojosa, a state representative from Austin, will become Texas' first Latina governor and the first Democrat elected to the office since Ann Richards won in 1990. Richards lost her reelection bid to Republican George W. Bush in 1994.

The governor's race was among the most closely watched contests in the country, with Abbott seeking another term in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold.

In the U.S. Senate race, Talarico defeated Paxton, giving Democrats another major statewide victory.

Talarico, a state representative, faced Paxton, who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015.

The results represent significant gains for Texas Democrats, who have struggled for decades to win statewide elections.

The Texas Tribune reported both victories Tuesday night as election results continued to come in across the state.