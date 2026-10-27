COMMENTARY: James Talarico invokes Virgin Mary to defend abortion rights. But what does the Bible actually say?

Covering Katy News rarely ventures into state or national politics and seldom publishes commentaries. This article is an exception to both.

I have never written about matters of faith in Covering Katy News, but some of the biblical interpretations offered by Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico have caught my attention.

My purpose is not to engage in partisan attacks or question anyone's faith. It is to examine what a political candidate has said about Scripture and compare it with what the Bible actually says.

Talarico has described God as nonbinary and invoked the Virgin Mary's pregnancy with Jesus to defend abortion rights. Both claims trouble me, but this commentary will focus specifically on Mary, because her story is so profoundly human.

She was a young woman facing an uncertain future, a mother who made extraordinary sacrifices to protect her child and ultimately endured the unimaginable heartbreak of watching her son be tortured to death.

What Talarico said about Mary

During a July 18, 2025, appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Talarico offered several biblical arguments for his support of abortion rights.

"God asks for Mary's consent, which is remarkable," Talarico said.

He went further.

"The angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do," he said.

Talarico explained the principle he believes the encounter establishes.

"You cannot force someone to create," he said. "Creation is one of the most sacred acts that we engage in as human beings. But that has to be done with consent."

Talarico acknowledged that Christians can disagree about abortion and said he welcomed theological debate.

What the Bible actually says

Does the Bible actually say what Talarico claims it says?

No. The Bible does not record Gabriel asking Mary whether she wanted to become pregnant. And readers don't have to take my word for it. The account is there in Luke 1:26-38 for anyone to examine.

Gabriel appears to Mary, a virgin engaged to Joseph, and announces that she will conceive and give birth to Jesus.

Luke 1:31 records Gabriel's words in the King James Version:

"And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS."

Mary asks how that is possible because she is a virgin. Gabriel explains that the Holy Spirit will come upon her.

Mary responds:

"Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word."

In today's language, Mary is saying, "I am God's servant. I accept what He has told me will happen."

Christians may understand Mary's response as her willing acceptance of God's plan. But that is different from saying Gabriel asked her permission.

Gabriel announced what would happen. Mary willingly accepted God's announcement.

There is room for disagreement about what Scripture means. But we should begin with an accurate account of what Scripture actually says.

Mary accepted sacrifices she could never have imagined

Mary's acceptance came with enormous personal risks.

Pregnancy before marriage exposed her to possible shame and rejection. Matthew 1:19 tells us Joseph initially planned to end their engagement quietly before an angel explained the circumstances.

But Mary could not have anticipated everything that followed.

When she visited her relative Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist, Elizabeth's unborn child leaped in her womb. Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, recognized Mary as the mother of her Lord, according to Luke 1:41-43.

After Jesus was born, King Herod sought to kill him. Warned by an angel, Joseph took Mary and Jesus and fled to Egypt to protect their child.

And Mary's greatest suffering was still to come.

When Jesus was an infant, Simeon warned Mary that a sword would pierce her soul. Years later, she stood near the cross as Jesus was crucified.

Imagine the anguish of a mother watching the child she carried, delivered, protected and raised suffer a brutal execution.

Scripture gives no indication that Mary knew, when she accepted God's announcement, how much she would ultimately sacrifice.

Why Talarico's argument troubles me

For Christians who believe abortion ends an innocent human life, using Mary's pregnancy to defend abortion rights can be deeply offensive.

Talarico sees Mary's encounter with Gabriel as an affirmation of a woman's right to make decisions about pregnancy.

I see a young woman accepting an extraordinary responsibility, despite the risks and sacrifices it would bring.

Those are different interpretations. But Talarico also asserts that Gabriel asked Mary whether she wanted to become pregnant. Luke records no such request, and the passage does not address abortion.

When religious teachings are repeated often enough, people can come to believe they are found in Scripture without examining the words for themselves. That is particularly troubling when Scripture is used to justify a political position.

When politics comes to the church's doorstep

I understand why many pastors and other Christian leaders are reluctant to enter political controversies.

They serve congregations with different political beliefs. They want to minister to everyone, not divide their churches. And speaking out can invite criticism and accusations of partisanship.

Those are legitimate concerns.

But I wonder whether the traditional boundaries between religion and politics are changing in ways that require religious leaders to reconsider their responsibilities.

In this case, a politician has brought his interpretation of Scripture into a public debate over abortion. The church did not go looking for that debate. The debate arrived at its doorstep.

There is an important distinction between entering politics to support or oppose a candidate and responding when a candidate uses Scripture to advance a political argument.

Pastors do not have to endorse candidates, criticize political parties or tell anyone how to vote, but they can explain what the Bible says, provide the historical and theological context, and allow their congregations to reach their own conclusions — all without ever mentioning the candidate by name.

That is not political campaigning. It is religious teaching.

The political arena may have changed, but the responsibility to help people understand Scripture has not — especially when false claims about what the Bible says are amplified through campaign coverage and national media.

Why getting Scripture right matters

I cannot know whether Talarico misunderstood the passage, was expressing a broader theological principle or deliberately presented it in a way that supported his political position.

Readers can make their own judgments about his intentions. But intentions do not change what the Bible says.

When someone invokes the Bible to support a political argument, we owe it to ourselves to open the Bible and see whether it actually says what we're being told.