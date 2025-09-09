Speaking in Fort Bend – Buckingham Details Massive Alamo Roof Restoration Project

SAN ANTONIO (Covering Katy News) — A massive temporary enclosure will be erected over the Alamo beginning in 2026 to protect the historic mission during a critical roof replacement project, according to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham who spoke about the historic project during last week's Fort Bend County Infrastructure Conference.

Texas Historical Commission Approves 60-Foot Protective Structure

The Texas Historical Commission approved the hangar-like structure during an April 23 board meeting. According to Alamo Trust officials, construction of the 50- to 60-foot enclosure will begin in the second quarter of 2026.

The "temporary protective enclosure" will shield the Alamo Church during restoration of its deteriorating roof. The current 104-year-old roof will be removed in sections and replaced with a new composite masonry roof, pending Historical Commission approval.

× Expand Alamo Trust A rendering of the Alamo's temporary cover which will be in place as its roof is replaced.

Dawn Buckingham Cites Critical Structural Damage

"The current roof has exceeded its serviceable lifetime and exposure to the elements has caused the roof to deteriorate, resulting in severe structural, drainage, and waterproofing issues," Buckingham said in previous statements to media.

She emphasized that replacing the roof is critical to preserving the Alamo for future generations.

Historic Site to Remain Open During Construction

The enclosure allows the western facade to remain fully visible, according to renderings provided by Alamo Trust. The historic site will remain open throughout the project, including the Ralston Family Collections Center, Mission Gate and Lunette, and Plaza de Valero. However, the Alamo Church interior will be off-limits to visitors.

Buckingham has described the extent of structural damage in stark terms, comparing the limestone deterioration to effects seen around saltwater pools.

"If you've ever seen limestone around a salt water pool and you've seen how it melts, when you look inside of the walls, it is melted," she said in previous media interviews. "The limestone has been wicking the moisture from the ground for a very long time."

$550 Million Preservation Project Includes New Museum

The roof project is part of a $550 million preservation effort that includes restoring the Alamo Church, Long Barrack, and the mission's original footprint. The Long Barrack is the oldest and most intact building at the Alamo site, originally serving as a two-story convent for Spanish friars before becoming a military barrack and hospital, and later a general store. The improvements also include a state-of-the-art museum and visitor center that will house rocker Phil Collins' collection of Alamo artifacts.

The new roof is expected to be completed in 2027, coinciding with the museum's debut.

Commissioner Emphasizes Historical Preservation Over Modernization

Buckingham has emphasized her commitment to historical preservation over modernization at the site.

"I pretty much put my stake in the ground. There's not going to be any reimagining of our Texas history at the Alamo. We're going to stand proud and defend our history," she told Fox News Digital in 2023.

The project emphasizes restoration rather than reimagination, with $400 million secured from the Texas Legislature through collaboration with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.