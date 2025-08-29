Texas Company Gets Green Light for First-of-Its-Kind Advanced Nuclear Reactor

ABILENE, Texas (Covering Katy News) – An Abilene-based energy company has cleared major regulatory hurdles to build America's first liquid-fueled advanced nuclear reactor, marking a potential breakthrough in clean energy technology.

Natura Resources LLC announced Wednesday it has secured nuclear fuel from the U.S. Department of Energy for its molten salt reactor, dubbed the MSR-1. The reactor will be built at Abilene Christian University and could revolutionize how nuclear power plants operate.

Unlike traditional nuclear plants that use solid fuel rods, the molten salt reactor runs on liquid fuel at low pressure. Company officials say this advanced nuclear technology makes it inherently safer while producing clean electricity, making fresh water from seawater and medical isotopes for cancer treatment.

The project has racked up several firsts: It's the only liquid-fueled reactor approved for construction by federal regulators, and ACU became the first university to get a construction permit for an advanced reactor.

Doug Robison, founder and President of Natura Resources, and Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers meeting at Natura's test reactor site at Abilene Christian University in Dec. 2022, prior to Natura securing nuclear fuel from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Texas lawmakers threw their support behind the project, allocating $120 million through Texas Tech University. The Energy Department also selected Natura for a pilot program designed to fast-track advanced reactor development.

"This represents a transformative step toward sustainable energy," said Doug Robison, Natura's founder and CEO.

The company completed a specialized research facility at ACU in 2023 and finalized the reactor's design this summer. Construction activities are now underway.

The MSR-1 could serve as a template for future advanced nuclear projects as the U.S. seeks alternatives to fossil fuels and aging nuclear plants.

