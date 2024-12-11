Bryon Woytek Sworn in as Katy Police Chief, Prioritizes Officer Recruitment

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Bryon Woytek, a 30-year veteran of the Katy Police Department and interim chief since Noe Diaz's departure in August, was sworn in as chief Monday night at City Hall.

His first priority is filling open positions on the force.

"Our number one priority is recruiting," Woytek said. "We want to try to fill our open positions, get those filled as soon as possible. We've made pretty good headway."

As a patrol captain before being appointed interim chief in August, Woytek was active in recruiting prospective police officers. It's an ongoing challenge as Katy competes with other governmental agencies.

"We have four officers starting on Dec. 30, and we have three more spots (to fill)," Woytek said. "We're currently looking for three more officers right now, and hopefully, we'll be full by February."

Another priority for Woytek is community engagement.

"Everyday patrol officers trying to hit the neighborhoods more, doing community service, being more active, so we have, officers getting busy on the evening shift," Woytek said. "We've made an effort to get extra officers out there."

Woytek joined the police department in 1994 and became a captain in 2009.

Under Katy's city charter, the police chief reports to the mayor, but the council must approve his appointment. The council did so with the enthusiastic support of several officers who attended the meeting both to support Woytek and to be part of a ceremony in which the police department was recognized for its re-accreditation in the Texas Best Practices Program.

According to the Texas Police Chiefs Association website, the Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is a voluntary process where police agencies prove their compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. Texas law enforcement professionals developed the program to help agencies provide service, reduce risk, and protect individual rights. Fulshear Police Chief Kenny Seymour presented the certificate to the city, which Woytek accepted on behalf of Katy.

The recognition ceremony took place before the council formally approved Woytek as permanent chief and Katy Municipal Judge Jeffrey Brashear swore him into office.

"He's from Katy," Mayor Dusty Thiele said of Woytek. "He's been here for 30 years, he knows the Katy way, and every officer I've spoken with has applauded me for that decision because he's the best qualified."

Woytek is the fifth police chief in Katy history. He follows Pat Adams, who served from 1967–96; R.L. "Buddy" Frazier (1996–2019), Bill Hastings (2009–19), and Noe Diaz (2019–24). Diaz left Katy in August to become Houston police chief. Thiele appointed Woytek as interim chief while the city looked for a new permanent chief.

Hastings, who was elected mayor in 2019 and served until his 2022 retirement, said he watched Woytek grow up in the police department.

"He's a fine, fine young man," Hastings said.

Hastings was one of several former mayors attending the vote and swearing-in. Other mayors attending included J.W. "Skip" Conner, who served from 1991–95; Doyle Callender (2001–07); Don Elder Jr. (2007–13) and Chuck Brawner (2017–19).