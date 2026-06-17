After 13 years of vacancy, former Katy hospital nears reopening with new purpose

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — After sitting vacant for more than a decade and becoming one of Katy's most recognizable abandoned buildings, the former hospital at 25660 Kingsland Blvd., near Pin Oak Road, is preparing for a new chapter as a state-licensed assisted living center.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the redevelopment project, which will transform the long-vacant building into a residential community for seniors requiring varying levels of personal care.

The building has remained largely empty since hospital operations ceased more than 13 years ago, standing as one of Katy's most prominent redevelopment challenges.

Long-vacant hospital nears reopening

During the Katy City Council's May 11 meeting, developer spokesman Jeffrey Reich-Hale said the renovation process was complicated by asbestos and other issues that had to be addressed in the long-vacant building.

“It’s taken some time to renovate a building that had asbestos, had a lot of things in it, and we're this close now,” Reich-Hale said. “We're expecting to open and get our first three residents in after the life and safety check by mid-July, is our goal. So we're excited, and we're excited for you all to see it once we get going.”

The prospect of finally seeing the long-vacant building put back into use was also welcomed by city leaders.

“Those of us that have driven past that facility for many, many years and wondered when is something going to happen with this are really happy to see something, very, very positive going forward,” then-Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said.

Developers say the property is nearing completion and could begin welcoming residents as early as July.

The center has no formal name and no website with information for prospective residents. Even the developer is still deciding what name it will use, project manager Austin Zhao said in an interview Tuesday. Finishing touches are being made, with paper taped to the floors in the hallways.

× Expand LoopNet.com A real estate listing photo on LoopNet.com showing the hospital after it was cleaned up to become presentable to potential buyers.

Final inspections could bring first residents by mid-July

Work on the project began in 2019. Zhao and Reich-Hale said certificate-of-occupancy inspections and other safety tests still must be performed. Inspectors are expected to conduct those inspections later this month, with the goal of welcoming the facility's first residents by mid-July.

Former hospital to become senior living community

According to the application filed with the city, when the renovations are complete, the center will provide residential accommodations and supportive care services for senior residents. Those services include housing, meals, assistance with daily living, wellness monitoring and recreational programs.

The center will include dining and kitchen facilities, wellness and therapy rooms, administrative offices, common gathering and activity spaces, laundry and housekeeping services and amenity areas for residents, according to the application.

The center is designed to accommodate about 90 residential units and will operate around the clock, with staff present at all times for resident care and safety. Administrative offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The assisted living community is intended to serve elderly residents requiring varying levels of personal care but not intensive hospital services,” the application said. “The use represents a continuation of healthcare-related occupancy consistent with the historical medical use of the property.”

Resident activities will include low-impact indoor programming such as wellness activities, social gatherings, dining services, fitness classes and recreational events designed for senior residents. No outdoor amplified entertainment or late-night events are proposed.

The center is expected to generate less activity than the former hospital because it will not produce emergency vehicle traffic, frequent patient turnover or high-volume daily visitation. The application said traffic activity will primarily consist of employee shift changes, scheduled visitors and service providers, resulting in reduced peak-hour traffic impacts.

Zhao said the first and second floors of the center encompass more than 100,000 square feet, with much of the space devoted to common areas.

“We're proud to provide the residents of Katy with an excellent facility,” Zhao said.

Project wins city approval and praise

The Katy City Council approved the special-use permit at its May 11 meeting. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval at its April 14 meeting.

Speaking during the May 11 meeting, then-Ward A Council Member Janet Corte said the project was a great way to reuse the building instead of razing it.

“I think it's a really great project,” Corte said.

Restaurants planned near redeveloped property

Zhao said two restaurants are planned near the center, though their names and opening dates have not been announced. One restaurant, he said, will feature breakfast buffets. The other will be a high-end Chinese restaurant specializing in duck.