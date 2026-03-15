Women-owned STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch builds a fitness community in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Nearly a year after its soft opening, STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch has built a devoted membership base of men and women who say the studio delivers real results in just 45 minutes — fitting the workout into school drop-offs, work schedules and everything in between.

The studio was founded by three working mothers and best friends — Deena Nada, Nuha Dessouky and Mona Hussein-Zaki — who juggle corporate careers while bringing the STRONG Pilates concept to their own community. The studio is part of a network of over 100 studios worldwide. The workouts combine Pilates inspired movements, resistance training and cardio, and are designed with efficiency and results in mind.

STRONG Pilates believes people want to achieve results and build confidence. Unlike traditional Pilates, there is more sweat, more progression and undeniable results. With the rise of fusion classes, gyms and trainers are constantly finding ways to optimize workouts. Strong Pilates has found the winning formula, and the result: customers who feel the difference.

"We built STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch not just as a studio, but a space where people can reconnect with themselves — physically, mentally and socially," Hussein-Zaki said at the June 2024 opening. "It's about progress, not perfection — and about feeling stronger in every way."

The results are speaking for themselves. Ksenia Krylova, a Katy resident, University of Houston faculty member and mother, said she has attended approximately 200 classes since opening day and has missed only a few— fitting in the classes daily around her kids' schedules.

"I was just hooked immediately," Krylova said. "I was surprised when I moved to Katy that there was actually not a lot of studios for wellbeing and fitness."

Krylova said she had been searching for a single studio in Katy that combined strength training, mobility and cardio in one efficient class. STRONG Pilates filled that void immediately.

× Expand Covering Katy News Johnna Sayer and Ksenia Krylova at STRONG Pilates, 22762 Westheimer Parkway, Katy.

"This one is just a combination of everything, and you get to do all the things at the same time," she said. "Just weights are boring. Cardio is just pumping up the heart rate. And the stretching is also kind of meditational and separate for me. So, this one is a perfect combination."

For Johnna Sayer, who lives in the Memorial area, the studio is worth the 30-minute drive. She has been a member since the studio opened and said it has delivered more results than six years of solo gym sessions, yoga and mat Pilates combined.

"This by far is the most results I've ever seen in a gym setting," Sayer said. "I appreciate a gym where it never gets easy. The whole point to me in going to a gym is to struggle."

Sayer said the combination of constantly updating programming and on-screen instruction — with an experienced instructor who corrects form throughout each 45-minute class — keeps her coming back.

"They do all the programming so you get your strength training, your cardio and your Pilates, and it's all planned for you," she said. "You just show up."

The studio features 12 Rowformers and five Bikeformers; equipment that is part reformer, part rower or bike — blending reformer Pilates with resistance and endurance training. Classes are designed as low-impact, high-intensity workouts suitable for all fitness levels.

Krylova, who knows the owners through their children's shared activities in the neighborhood, said the studio has become more than a gym.

"I'm supportive of women's small businesses," she said. "I'm so glad that they're here, because it just allows all the moms and dads to take care of themselves while the kids are doing their stuff."

The studio has already hosted a lululemon event and a back-to-school bash and is planning a spring festival in April. The owners also collaborate with local schools, small businesses and wellness brands to bring more to their members and the Katy community.

STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch is in the rear of the Villagio Town Center, 22762 Westheimer Pkwy, Suite 495, Peek Road in Katy. https://strongpilates.co/location/cinco-ranch/