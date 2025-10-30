Woman shot in front of child during custody dispute at N. Fry Road Walmart

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing their search for suspects who shot a woman during a child custody dispute Tuesday night at a Walmart parking lot in the Katy area.

The incident began around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Walmart at 6060 N. Fry Road near West Little York Road according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A man was shopping at the Walmart with his girlfriend and her child when they ran into members of the child's mother's family. An argument broke out and moved to the parking lot.

One of the mother's family members pulled out a gun and shot the man's girlfriend in the leg. The child was in the couple's vehicle at the time but was not injured, according to the Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence Unit.

The man tried to drive away with his girlfriend and child, but the suspects chased them in another vehicle through a nearby neighborhood. The chase ended when the man crashed his vehicle near Fry Road and Coldfield Street, a few blocks from the Walmart.

The suspects, believed to be four people, then fled north on North Fry Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man and child were not hurt.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.