Woman dies near Katy Park; driver charged with DWI while out on felony bond

Woman dies near Katy Park; driver was out on bond after earlier felony arrest

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A woman died near Katy Park early Sunday morning after exiting a Jeep driven by a man who was out on bond in an unrelated felony theft case, according to Harris County records.

The driver, identified in Harris County court records as Gerardo Alfonso Rodriguez, 41, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The woman, Berenice Barraza, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Court records reviewed by Covering Katy reveal that Rodriguez had been arrested just one week earlier on a felony theft charge and released on a $7,000 bond five days before Barraza's death.

What happened near Katy Park

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the 900 block of Salt Grass Trail Way, between Katy Hockley Cut Off Road and Katy Park.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Rodriguez was driving a gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited westbound with Barraza in the front passenger seat. The two were arguing when Barraza exited through the passenger-side door.

Although some media outlets have reported that Barraza jumped from a moving vehicle, the Sheriff's Office report and court documents reviewed by Covering Katy do not establish whether the Jeep was moving or stopped when she exited.

Rodriguez told investigators he felt as though he had driven over a bump in the road but continued driving. He later parked and returned to the location where Barraza had exited.

He found Barraza on the ground and not breathing and began CPR. Emergency medical personnel transported her to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies detained Rodriguez after noticing an odor of intoxicants and glassy eyes, according to the Sheriff's Office. He refused standardized field sobriety tests.

Rodriguez was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Sunday and taken to the Harris County Joint Processing Center, where arrested individuals are booked and processed into the county's criminal justice system.

The Sheriff's Office report does not establish the cause of Barraza's death or whether she was struck by the Jeep.

Driver was out on bond in earlier felony case

Harris County court records reviewed by Covering Katy show Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with theft from a person, a state jail felony.

Prosecutors allege he stole an iPhone 17 and Apple AirPods belonging to another individual. The case was filed Nov. 2 in Harris County's 176th District Court.

Rodriguez secured a $7,000 surety bond Nov. 3, five days before Barraza's death.

As a condition of his release, Rodriguez was ordered not to commit another criminal offense or engage in conduct that could result in his arrest. He was also required to submit to drug and alcohol testing as directed by supervising authorities.

The court order included requirements to attend scheduled hearings and comply with travel restrictions.

The felony case remains pending, with his next court setting scheduled for Dec. 18.

Prosecutors seek new bond restrictions

Following Rodriguez's Nov. 8 arrest, the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him with misdemeanor DWI.

Prosecutors also filed a motion Sunday evening requesting additional conditions for his release on bond in the DWI case, including an ignition interlock device, random drug testing, a prohibition on alcohol consumption and restrictions on possessing weapons.

An ignition interlock device requires a driver to provide a breath sample before starting a vehicle.

The motion seeks conditions for release but does not explicitly request that Rodriguez remain jailed.

As of Monday morning, Nov. 9, the court records reviewed by Covering Katy did not establish whether a judge had approved the requested conditions or whether prosecutors had sought to revoke his bond in the earlier felony case.

Rodriguez's DWI case is assigned to Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12, with his first court setting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Neither criminal charge alleges that Rodriguez caused Barraza's death. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear based on the available Sheriff's Office report.

Both criminal cases remain pending, and Rodriguez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.