Woman Carjacked at Katy Shopping Center, 16-Year-Old Among Suspects

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 16-year-old is reportedly among four suspects involved in a carjacking that occurred at a shopping center located at 1230 North Mason Road near the Katy Freeway service road on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that a woman was leaving her workplace at the shopping center when a group of men pushed her to the ground and fled with her vehicle.

"Survival mode, you know it was an attack on my person, so I was fighting," the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC 13.

ABC 13, who broke the story, obtained exclusive video footage from a nearby business showing the victim leaving work. The footage reveals a group of men appearing to loiter in the area before three of them begin following the woman as she walks toward her car.

According to the report, the woman sustained minor injuries, and the suspects drove away with her vehicle from the parking lot.

"I got a locator in the car," the victim said.

An AirTag inside her vehicle helped patrol units track the stolen car to Saginaw Point Lane, where they located the 16-year-old suspect.

Neighbors in the area provided video footage and reported that the suspect had been asking for assistance with a flat tire.

According to the Channel 13 report, deputies later approached the vehicle, and although the teenager attempted to flee, he was apprehended shortly afterward.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

