Willowfork firefighters injured in apparatus crash while assisting at Ross Fire

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several Willowfork firefighters were injured Thursday morning when the fire truck they were traveling in was struck head-on by a trailer that crossed into its path while the crew was assisting with the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County, about 150 miles northwest of Katy.

The Ross Fire has become the second-largest wildfire in the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s recorded history, according to The Texas Tribune. The fire burned about 85,000 acres across Palo Pinto and Jack counties in three days.

Willowfork firefighters responded Tuesday to a request for assistance at the Ross Fire, joining other emergency crews working to protect lives, homes and property threatened by the wildfire.

The crew worked through the night and into Wednesday, protecting homes and supplying water to other fire vehicles actively engaged in the response.

According the the Willowfork Fire Department, on Thursday morning, the crew was traveling to another area of the fire when a truck pulling a large trailer lost control. The trailer crossed into the path of the Willowfork fire engine and struck the vehicle head-on.

The fire apparatus sustained major damage in the collision, and the firefighters were being treated for their injuries. The department did not provide details about the number of firefighters injured or the extent of their injuries.

“We are extremely grateful for the support our firefighters have received following this incident,” Fire Chief Billy Wilson said. “Our crews answered the call to help protect the communities affected by the Ross Fire, working long hours under difficult conditions. We are incredibly proud of their dedication and professionalism and will continue to support our firefighters as they recover.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Willowfork FD The trailer crossed into it the path of a Willowfork Fire Department truck and struck the vehicle head-on while firefighters were assisting with the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County. × 2 of 2 Expand Willowfork FD A Willowfork Fire Department truck sustained heavy damage in a crash that left its front wheel assembly separated from the truck. Prev Next

The Willowfork Fire Department thanked firefighters and emergency personnel working the Ross Fire, as well as those who responded to the crash and assisted the Willowfork crew.

The department is assessing the damage to the fire apparatus and said it will continue to support the firefighters involved as they recover.