Letter to the Editor: Scout writes about love for Katy

Editor's Note: The following letter was submitted by Bronwyn Maggitti, a Star level scout with Scouting America, as part of a merit badge requirement.

I like Katy because of all the wonderful people who live here, as well as the culture and diversity. First, most of my family, friends, and acquaintances live here, and 99% of them are lovely people.

For example, I have a friend named Dujana who lives here, and she is one of my closest friends because she is so kind, smart, and positive. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help out at the drop of a hat. While I know there are other people like her in other places too, what's so great about Katy is that nearly everyone I have met is like this! My teachers, people at the store, people in my neighborhood—most people in Katy are like Dujana!

Though I don't know much about other places, this makes me feel incredibly lucky to live here.

Furthermore, the culture and diversity are wonderful! When I go for a walk around my neighborhood, I see so many people from many cultures and backgrounds getting along and being friends. This makes me happy because not every place is like this.

According to a U.S. News article, The 10 Least Racially Diverse Big Cities in the US, Lexington, Kentucky, has a population of 323,780, and 76.6% are white. Comparing this to Katy's diversity according to Data USA's Katy, TX guide, the five largest ethnic groups in Katy, TX, are White (Non-Hispanic) (46.8%), Other (Hispanic) (10.9%), Two+ (Hispanic) (10.7%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (9.32%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (9.11%).

When comparing this to Lexington's data, I see a big difference in the white category. This makes me think about how little interaction people in Lexington have with others who have different backgrounds and how limited exposure might affect their comfort level when encountering people who look different from them.

From my observations, the growing diversity in Katy is one of our greatest strengths because it allows us to be more open-minded and understanding.

As I close this letter, I would like whoever is reading this to stop and think for a moment to appreciate the multitude of people in Katy who have made a difference with their kindness.