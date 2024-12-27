Half Million Dollar Bond Set for Katy Mills Alleged Shooter

KATY, Texas — An 18-year-old man remains in Fort Bend County jail after allegedly firing multiple shots inside Katy Mills Mall during peak holiday shopping hours Monday.

Aaron Noah Chavez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Tamieka Carter set his bond at $500,000. A juvenile suspect was also charged but not identified due to age.

What we know that's new

Court records show Chavez lives in Katy and works as an Aldi stocker earning $800 monthly. He's been unable to post bond and remains at the county jail in Richmond. Fort Bend County redacts specific street addresses so we don't know where he lives in Katy. Chavez qualified for a court-appointed attorney and confirmed English as his first language.

What happened

The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. at Bass Pro Shop on the mall's north side. Bullets struck a pillar and shattered a window at Rack Room Shoes. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage helped police identify Chavez. A subsequent search warrant led to both arrests and recovery of the suspected weapon. Both suspects admitted involvement, police said.

"The Katy Police Department will continue to work vigorously to identify and apprehend dangerous criminals that come into our city," Police Chief Bryon Woytek said.