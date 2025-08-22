What’s Happening in Katy: Your Guide to August 23–31, 2025

KATY (Covering Katy News) – As August winds down and we prepare to ease into fall, Katy is turning up the energy with a full week of events that invite you to relax, explore, connect, and celebrate your community. Whether you're into early morning tai chi, late-night concerts, or family-friendly fun, there's something coming up for everyone.

Here’s your guide to what’s happening in Katy from Saturday, August 23 through Sunday, August 31:

ALL WEEKEND:

The Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show and the Katy Community Expo are happening on Saturday, August 23rd, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 24th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find home improvement and gardening ideas, smart home technology and numerous local businesses who can help you improve your living space. Activities include DIY expert advice, gardening workshops, a Thrive After 55 Senior Showcase, giveaways, and a family-friendly "Kid's Coral".

Click here for free tickets from Covering Katy News.

Saturday, August 23 – Start with Stillness, End with Sound

Tai Chi at Central Green

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Ease into your weekend with a peaceful Tai Chi session led by expert instructors. It’s a short and simple way to center yourself before your weekend picks up steam.

Farmers Markets

Farmer's Market on the Grand Parkway

8 AM – Noon, Rain or Shine

Location : 1225 W Grand Parkway S (Hwy 99) Katy, TX 77494

: 1225 W Grand Parkway S (Hwy 99) Katy, TX 77494 Setting: Located at Church of the Holy Apostles

Fulshear Farmer's Market

9 AM – 1 PM

Location : 9035 Bois d'Arc Lane, Richmond, Texas 77406

: 9035 Bois d'Arc Lane, Richmond, Texas 77406 Established : Since opening in August of 2014

: Since opening in August of 2014 Size: Has grown from 15 vendors with a few neighbor patrons to becoming the best in Fort Bend County with over 50 vendors each Saturday and tens of thousands of patrons annually

Aaron Watson Live at Mo’s Place

7:30 PM

Cap off your Saturday with Texas country legend Aaron Watson, performing live as part of his “Buy the World a Round” tour. Expect boot-stomping tunes and plenty of local spirit.

Wednesday, August 27 – Flow Into Midweek Calm

Wednesday Yoga on the Green at Central Green

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Join instructor Samantha for an energizing morning yoga session under the open sky. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or new to the mat, this welcoming flow is a perfect midweek reset.

Friday Afternoon Board Games (Wednesday edition) at Cinco Ranch Branch Library

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Gather your friends and family for casual board games—fun for all ages! (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.)

Friday, August 29 – Learn, Play, and Connect

Home School on the Green at Central Green

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Homeschooling families (and curious newcomers) are invited to bring their kids for hands-on activities and learning experiences in a relaxed, social setting.

Saturday, August 30 – Run, Recharge, and Rally

Run & Brews 5K/1K Fun Run at Katy Beer Garden

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

This friendly race kicks off your Saturday with a jog and a celebratory brew. Participants will receive a race shirt, finisher medal, and access to local vendors and post-run fun.

Tai Chi at Central Green

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Missed it last week? Don’t worry—your peaceful Tai Chi morning is back for another dose of calm.

Sunday, August 31

Katy Triathlon at Cane Island Parkway

Early morning - Transition Opens 5:45 AM

Wrap up your August with inspiration as athletes take on the swim-bike-run challenge in one of the area’s premier triathlon events. Whether you’re racing or spectating, the energy will be contagious.

The events listed in this article are primarily from the Covering Katy Community Calendar. To submit your event click here to our have it added to our community calendar. The events on our calendar will then be considered for inclusion in this weekly event preview article.