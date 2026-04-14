Westheimer Parkway at Mason Road Expected to Reopen Soon

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A section of Westheimer Parkway at Mason Road that has been closed for five weeks is expected to reopen soon after crews repaired the underlying sewer lines and resurfaced the roadway and adjoining sidewalk with new concrete.

A collapsed sewer line had created a dangerous void beneath the westbound lane after washing out sand and gravel from under the concrete. The break, located directly in front of a Walgreens near Kroger, caused a concrete slab to sink and rendered the lane unsafe for drivers.

"They want to ensure the concrete is fully cured and in good condition before allowing vehicles or heavier loads onto it," said Katie Vackar, project manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales.

The actual reopening date could also depend on weather conditions.

Most of the intersection has remained open throughout the five-week closure. Motorists can still travel north and south on Mason Road and eastbound on Westheimer Parkway.