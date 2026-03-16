Repairs to Westheimer Parkway at Mason could last a month

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Repairs to the westbound lane of Westheimer Parkway north of Mason Road could take up to a month to complete, according to new reports about the sinking roadway.

A collapsed sewer line created a void beneath the roadway by washing out the sand and gravel beneath the road. The hole was large enough for a camera to be lowered into the space. Video from KHOU Channel 11 shows why the washout has caused a concrete slab to sink and created unsafe conditions for drivers.

× Westheimer Parkway road damage

Crews must excavate the roadway to reach and repair the broken line before the concrete roadway is safe to travel on. The break is located directly in front of a Walgreens at the intersection near Kroger.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said the scope of the repair will be significant. They will likely have to "tear up the entire roadway to get to the problem before they can fix it," Norvell said.

Most of the intersection remains open. Motorists can still travel north and south on Mason Road and east on Westheimer Parkway. Those needing to travel west can turn north on Mason Road and then left on Cinco Ranch Boulevard as an alternate route.

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