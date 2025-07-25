Week Ahead: Katy Area Events July 25-August 1

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A metal festival, outdoor yoga and community board games highlight entertainment options in the Katy area over the next seven days, with events ranging from family-friendly activities to live music performances.

Live Music and Entertainment

Wildcatter Metal Fest takes center stage Saturday, July 26, featuring The Iron Maidens, a world-famous all-female Iron Maiden tribute band, along with Guns N' Texas (Guns N' Roses tribute), No Remorse (Metallica tribute), Holy Diver (Dio tribute) and Shotgun Sally (Hair Band Era tribute). The 21+ event runs from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wildcatter Saloon, 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy. Two stages of music begin at 4 p.m., with afterparty band Coldshot performing 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are $20, general admission $25, and table reservations $40 for up to four people (admission tickets sold separately).

Houston-based singer-songwriter Montrose Cunningham performs Saturday, July 26, at 8 p.m. at Central Green, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy. Cunningham, who has opened for major label acts and performed on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise, brings his blend of rock, funk, jazz and pop music to the outdoor venue.

Community Events and Festivals

Friday Afternoon Board Games takes place Friday, July 25, at 3 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy. The monthly program welcomes all ages, with children under 12 requiring adult accompaniment. No registration is required, and participants may come and go as they please. The program is sponsored by the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

Find more events on the Covering Katy Calendar on our homepage.

Arts and Wellness

Wednesday Yoga on The Green is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, at 8 a.m. at Central Green, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, led by instructor Samantha Walker, a 500-hour certified yoga teacher. Walker's practice is rooted in Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga and Vipassana Meditation through the Pattabhi Jois, David Williams, and Jonny Kest lineage. A second class begins at 9:15 a.m. Participants should bring mats, towels and water bottles. Classes are held every Wednesday and Friday. No glass, alcohol, balls or pets are allowed on the green.

All events are open to the public unless otherwise specified. Weather-dependent outdoor activities may be subject to change due to extreme heat conditions expected to continue throughout the week.