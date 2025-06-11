Heavy Rain Coming

Lots of rain is on the way. This is the forecast from the US National Weather Service Houston-Galveston Texas

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 88. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.