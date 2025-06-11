Covering Katy Weather

Covering Katy News

Heavy Rain Coming

The Nation Weather Service Forecast for Katy

by

Lots of rain is on the way. This is the forecast from the US National Weather Service Houston-Galveston Texas

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 88. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.