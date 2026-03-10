Westbound Westheimer Parkway at Mason Road closed; repairs could take days

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The westbound lanes of Westheimer Parkway, at South Mason Road, were closed Tuesday as crews worked to repair a water or sewer main break that has undermined the roadway, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell confirmed on Tuesday night.

Two sewer vacuum trucks were on the scene as part of the operation.

The break is located directly in front of a Walgreens at the intersection near Kroger. Norvell said the road surface has been compromised by a washout beneath the pavement.

"The MUD will have to identify the problem, fix the problem, and then likely tear up the entire roadway to get to the problem before they can fix it." Norvell said.

Most of the intersection remains open. Motorists can still travel north and south on Mason Road and east on Westheimer Parkway. Those needing to travel west can turn north on Mason Road and then left on Cinco Ranch Boulevard as an alternate route.

The arrival Tuesday night of a large generator signaled that crews are preparing for an extended repair operation.

Norvell said he did not know how long repairs would take, but added he would not be surprised if the work stretched into next week.