Water outages, low pressure reported in Cinco Ranch

Water service returning after outages, low pressure in Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Water service was returning to parts of Cinco Ranch Monday morning after residents reported outages and extremely low water pressure.

Inframark, which operates water and wastewater systems for municipal utility districts in the area, acknowledged the disruptions in an automated message on its 24-hour emergency dispatch line.

"We are aware of the outages in the Cinco one through fourteen district areas. Our team is working diligently to restore service. There is no estimated time of completion," the recording states.

By 7:35 a.m., water service had been restored to at least one neighborhood in Cinco MUD 2, although it was unclear whether service had returned throughout the affected area.

Inframark's automated recording had not been updated to reflect the improvements.

The company's message identified Cinco municipal utility districts 1-14 as the area experiencing problems but did not specify which neighborhoods or how many customers were affected.

Residents can refer to the MUD map below to identify their district and determine whether they are within the area identified by Inframark.

Inframark has not explained what caused the disruptions.

Covering Katy News is seeking additional information about the cause, the extent of the outages and whether service has been fully restored.

This is a developing story. Covering Katy News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.