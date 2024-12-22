Walmart Donates $10,000 to Katy's Ballard House, Serves Holiday Meals to Families Facing Medical Treatment

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Walmart associates and Houston Mom volunteers partnered with The Ballard House in Cinco Ranch to provide holiday meals for 50 families with loved ones receiving medical treatment in the Houston area.

During the Dec. 10 event, volunteers prepared and served dinner at The Ballard House, which provides free lodging to patients and caregivers seeking medical treatment in the Houston area. Walmart surprised the organization with a $10,000 donation during the evening.

The Ballard House recently marked a significant milestone, providing more than 100,000 nights of no-cost housing to more than 2,300 patients and caregivers since its founding.

"The holidays can be particularly challenging for families facing medical treatments," one organizer said. "Having a warm meal and a place to stay helps ease that burden."

The initiative is part of Walmart's ongoing commitment to Texas communities. The company has donated more than $159 million across Texas since 2013.