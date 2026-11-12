Waller County approves 96 Grange lots as Katy community plans 483-home expansion

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County commissioners approved plans for 96 residential lots in the Grange master-planned community Nov. 10, advancing development as the Katy-area community prepares to deliver 483 new homesites to builders by the end of the year.

Grange is a 1,130-acre master-planned community along Morton Road near FM 2855 in Waller County, west of the Grand Parkway.

A Covering Katy review of county engineering documents found that the approvals cover Grange Sections 7 and 9, totaling approximately 55 acres. Section 7 includes 57 lots across 37.52 acres, while Section 9 includes 39 lots across 17.65 acres.

The 96 approved lots are part of the community's continuing development and should not be confused with the larger expansion announced Nov. 2 by Johnson Development, which plans to deliver 483 new homesites to builders by the end of 2026.

Larger homesites coming to Grange

The next phase of Grange will introduce homesites ranging from 40 to 85 feet wide, including new 70-, 75- and 85-foot options. Some homes will feature alley-access garages.

"This is an exciting new chapter and a natural progression in our development of Grange," said Jacob W. Rice, vice president and general manager of Grange. "The demand is there for larger homesites which will allow our residents to move into more spacious homes within the community as their family needs dictate."

Nine homebuilders are participating in the expansion, including Highland Homes, Perry Homes, David Weekley Homes and Partners in Building.

New homes in Grange are priced from the upper $300,000s, according to the developer.

Video: A look at the Grange master-planned community and its planned development. Architectural renderings depict proposed features rather than completed construction.

Ricestead amenity complex now expected in 2028

Grange plans to break ground in December on Ricestead, a 20-acre gathering place featuring swimming pools, pickleball and basketball courts, a fitness center, coworking space and a village green.

Construction is now expected to be completed in spring 2028, with boutique retail planned for a future phase.

The latest schedule represents a change from the developer's earlier plans.

In October 2025, Covering Katy reported on Johnson Development's plans for Ricestead, including two swimming pools, six pickleball courts, a clubhouse called Harvest Hall, walking trails and retail shops.

At that time, construction was expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the complex opening in 2027. The latest announcement pushes the anticipated opening into 2028, although the developer has not explained the reason for the revised schedule.

The new timeline means residents will wait longer than originally anticipated for the community's planned recreational and gathering facilities.

Grange reports that more than 500 residents already live in the community.

"We view Ricestead as a modern-day town square where businesses and residents become true partners," Rice said. "We envision people meeting for coffee, shopping local merchants and attending a concert or farmers market at the village green. Ricestead will move Grange from being a neighborhood to becoming a hometown."

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