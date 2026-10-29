24 more homesites approved for Lakes of Cane Island

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — More homes are coming to the Katy area after Waller County commissioners approved plans for 24 additional homesites in Lakes of Cane Island, a growing neighborhood north of Morton Road.

The new section covers about 11 acres and is part of a larger development expected to eventually have approximately 540 homes.

Commissioners approved the plans Oct. 28, clearing another step toward building homes in the neighborhood.

Where are the new homes going?

Lakes of Cane Island is located between Morton and Clay roads, about half a mile west of Pitts Road.

Despite its similar name, Lakes of Cane Island is a separate neighborhood from the original Cane Island community south of Morton Road.

The new homesites are in Section 9, one of 12 sections planned for Lakes of Cane Island.

Work on the neighborhood began in 2024, and roads, drainage facilities and other improvements are being built as additional sections are developed.

According to a September update from EHRA Engineering, work had already begun on Section 9. Construction of neighborhood infrastructure is expected to continue into 2027.

How much will the homes cost?

Three builders are offering homes in Lakes of Cane Island: Perry Homes, Drees Custom Homes and Chesmar Homes.

According to the community's website, homes start in the mid-$400,000s, with prices varying depending on the builder, floor plan and features.

Prices for the 24 homes planned in Section 9 have not been announced.

The neighborhood is also planned to include lakes, walking trails, playgrounds and other recreational amenities.

Which schools will serve the neighborhood?

According to the developer's website, Lakes of Cane Island is zoned to three Katy ISD schools:

Robertson Elementary School

Haskett Junior High

Freeman High School

School attendance boundaries can change as Katy ISD grows.

What did Waller County Commissioners Court approve?

Commissioners approved the layout of the 24 new residential lots and accepted a construction bond, which helps protect the county if required improvements are not completed.

The plans were initially scheduled for consideration Oct. 14 but were withdrawn before returning for approval Oct. 28.

County Engineer J. Ross McCall recommended that commissioners approve the plans.

Although work on the streets and other improvements has begun, the county's approval does not mean the 24 houses have been built.

A date for when home construction will begin in Section 9 has not been announced.