Katy ISD voters to select two board members, city voters to select mayor and decide on proposed charter amendments

KATY, Texas (AP) — Voters in the Katy area will decide on multiple local races Saturday as both Katy Independent School District and City of Katy elections reach their conclusion on May 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the final day of voting in what officials describe as consequential elections for the rapidly growing west Houston suburb.

In the Katy ISD election, voters will cast ballots for two school board positions that will help shape district policies and priorities. The district, which serves over 90,000 students across 76 campuses, has seen significant growth in recent years. Poll locations are listed below. Read more about the candidates here and here.

Simultaneously, City of Katy residents will select their next mayor and vote on proposed charter amendments in the General Officers' and Special Elections. Read more about what's on the ballot here.

Voters must cast ballots at designated locations based on their residential ward. Ward A residents should report to the Katy Civic Center at 910 Ave C, while Ward B residents will vote at the Katy Municipal Court at 5432 Franz Rd.

"These local elections directly impact residents' daily lives, from education to municipal services," said a local election official. "We encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard."

City officials urge residents uncertain about their ward designation to verify their status at www.cityofkaty.com/am-i-a-resident. For Katy ISD polling information, voters can visit the district's election webpage.

Election officials anticipate announcing results Saturday evening after polls close.

Election Day Polling Locations for Katy ISD Board Election (May 3, 2025)

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary – 4815 Hickory Downs, Houston, TX 77084

Beck Junior High – 5200 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Jordan High School – 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr, Fulshear, TX 77441

Katy Civic Center – 910 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493

Katy Municipal Court Building – 5432 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Maurice Wolfe Elementary - 502 Addicks-Howell Houston, TX 77079

Mayde Creek Junior High – 2700 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Junior High – 21203 Highland Knolls, Katy, TX 77450

Morton Ranch High School – 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Pattison Elementary – 19910 Stonelodge Dr, Katy, TX 77450

Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

See if you are registered to vote