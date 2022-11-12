Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy

KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area.

The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress.

Voodoo will hire 75 employees for the Katy location. Employees will receive health insurance and paid time off. "We are super excited to enter the Katy market," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. "Having Katy be a part of the overall growth of the Voodoo brand and bringing additional job opportunities to the community, that's what it's all about."

Voodoo Doughnut offers more than 50 flavor options, including 25 vegan varieties. The company says it focuses on guest experience, employee incentives, and giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives.

Voodoo Donut originated in the northwest U.S. It also has stores in Denver, Orlando, Austin, and Houston.